5 best guns in Free Fire after OB28 update

The Free Fire OB28 update was rolled out on June 8th. The servers were down for a while before the update went live. The new update is about 681 MB.

The OB28 update introduced new characters, new weapons, enhanced weapon adjustments, new modes, new grenades, and optimizations.

Lethal weapons in Free Fire after OB28

1) AWM

Undoubtedly, AWM is one of the best snipers. With headshot damage and accuracy of 90, AWM is a reliable option. Attachments include muzzles, scopes, magazines, and silencers.

The slow reload speed of 34 can be problematic, but other features make up for that. Unfortunately, AWM is hard to come by as players can only find it in airdrops.

2) KAR98K

KAR98K is again a sniper that does 90 damage and whose accuracy is 90. Players can attach a muzzle and a silencer. The reload speed is 27 and the magazine can hold five bullets.

The OB28 update increased the damage to the arms and legs by 25% and armor penetration was raised to 40%. However, the damage to the body decreased by 10%.

Fortunately, the players can find the KAR98K scattered all over the map. No need to wait for airdrops.

3) SVD

The SVD is a combination of an assault rifle and a sniper. The automatic rifle works on the AR ammo. Players usually use it for long range shots. Shots from this gun can take down level 2 armor in no time.

Players can attach muzzles, magazines, silencers, and foregrips to it. SVD is somewhat rare to come by as it is found in Supply and Resupply drops.

4) M82B

The M82B is one of the more powerful weapons in Free Fire that was introduced in the June 2020 update. It can make a hole in gloo walls, vehicles, as well as shields. The sniper can also do some extra damage to body armor.

With 90 accuracy and 8 bullets in the magazine, the M82B is a formidable weapon. The sniper can be found in strategic locations like Shipyard or Pochinok.

5) MINI UZI

As a part of the OB28 update, the MINI UZI was introduced. The compact gun carries 18 rounds and deals a damage of 17 per shot. No attachments can be added to the gun.

Players can give the new MINI UZI a shot to find out how it works.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinions of the writer.

