5 best battle royale games like Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Android devices

Let's face it, Free Fire and COD Mobile eat up storage and lag a lot on devices with 2 GB RAM. To counter this, here is a list of games like Free Fire that run smoothly on low-end Android devices.

Right now, Garena Free Fire is dominating the shooting games and battle royale category. But a lot of people are unable to join in on the fun because of technological restrictions. Fret not though, as these games will help resolve that exact issue.

Games like Free Fire for 2 GB RAM Android devices

Here are a few battle royale games that resemble Free Fire and run smoothly on 2 GB devices:

1) Blood Rivals: Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via tap.io

With stunning 3D graphics and an impressive collection of weapons, Blood Rivals steals the show in most regards. Players get to jump out of a moving train, drive a truck, and even blow up some cars.

The map is wide with several interesting locations. TDM and PvP modes are available too. Players get all this action with just a 192 MB download.

Get it here.

2) Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Image via Battle Royale 3D Warrior63

Get the authentic Battle Royale experience in this 99 MB game.

The map is huge and the terrain features hills, grasslands, and even seas. The array of weapons is wide and the control system resembles Free Fire fairly closely.

Get it here.

3) Survival Squad: Commando Secret Mission

Image via Survival Squad (YouTube)

Survival Squad is another survival game that has a PUBG Mobile vibe to it. 100 players are dropped off on an island, where they will have to try and destroy each other.

Just like other BR games, players gather arms and try to be the last player standing. The 356 MB game can be played in solo, dual, or squad mode.

Get it here.

4) Badlanders

Image via Badlanders (YouTube)

Badlanders by NetEase is for those seeking intense encounters. 25 players compete for loot and to be the last man standing

With good graphics, ultra-modern arms, and a huge map, the 758 MB game is worth a shot if Free Fire isn't a realistic option.

Get it here.

5) FOG - MOBA Battle Royale

Image via FOG MOBA Battle Royale (Youtube)

FOG is a unique mix of fantasy characters with guns in a BR setting (imagine Fortnite + Clash of Clans). 30 players take part in this battle royale. Along with guns and weapons, players can also make use of magic items.

The result is an epic survival game that replaces shrinking zones with dark fog. The game's size is 99 MB, so running out of storage will not be a concern.

Get it here.

Also read: How to get free bundles in Free Fire

Edited by Nikhil Vinod