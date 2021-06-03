COD Mobile Season 4: How to unlock Epic Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable

Seasonal Challenge "Gold or Nothing" is back on COD Mobile with another excellent major reward. This time an Epic Blueprint for Marksman Rifle Kilo Bolt-Action is now available in-game as a major reward for the new iteration of the "Gold or Nothing" challenge.

✨A new epic blueprint is ready for you to unlock!



🎯Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable



💪Grind your way through the objectives from the Gold or Nothing Seasonal Challenge in #CODMobile NOW to obtain! pic.twitter.com/jcTjGicNEE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) June 2, 2021

Players can unlock the COD Mobile Epic blueprint by completing all the tasks for the Seasonal event. The missions are of medium difficulty compared to the previous Shovel "Gold or Nothing" challenge. Players can get their hands on Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable with a bit of effort.

Also Read: COD Mobile: Best Gunsmith loadout for PP19 Bizon in Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile's Gold or Nothing Seasonal challenge

Image via Activision

Players can access COD Mobile's Seasonal challenge in the Seasonal tab of the "Events" section. In the Seasonal events, tab players can see seven missions of the challenge, which they must complete in a successive order to unlock the Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable ultimately.

This article dives into all the tasks with tips, tricks, and consequent rewards of COD Mobile's Gold or Nothing

#Task 1: Play three Matches in any mode

Gold or Nothing - First task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

200 Credits

1000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

As players have to feature in three full matches, they must go for the mode with a shorter completion time.

Suggested mode: Free For All (MP)

#Task 2: Use Operator Skills four times in MP Matches

Gold or Nothing - Second task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Backpack 1 - Carrion

2000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

Players will have an opportunity to use Operator Skills four times in a longer MP mode.

Suggested mode: Hardpoint (MP)

#Task 3: Earn the Avenger Medal in MP Matches 10 times

Gold or Nothing - Third task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Knife - Carrion

2000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

This task is based on providing support to the teammates.

Suggested mode: Hardpoint (MP)

#Task 4: Earn the Bull's eye Medal in MP Matches eight times

Gold or Nothing - Fourth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

15 Weapon XP Cards

3000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

Gamers should choose Hunter Killer Drone as one of the scorestreaks, and players should aim directly at enemies to earn the medal.

Suggested mode: Hardpoint (MP)

#Task 5: Use Class Chip five times in BR Matches

Gold or Nothing - Fifth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Trip Mine - Carrion

4000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

This one is a pretty straightforward task as players will have to locate the Class Chip in COD Mobile's BR mode to use it five times.

Suggested mode: Classic Isolated BR

#Task 6: Earn the Medic BR Medal in BR Matches three times

Gold or Nothing - Sixth task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

SKS - Iron Hunter

4000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

For this task, players will have to gain 200 plus HP in BR more than three times. So, they can use Adrenaline while also having to keep an eye on other medical equipment.

Suggested mode: Classic Isolated BR

#Task 7: Earn the Worm Medal in BR Matches three times

Gold or Nothing - Seventh task (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Kilo Bolt-Action - Constable

6000 Battle Pass XP

Tips and Tricks:

Players can complete this task in one go by going prone for 180 seconds in a BR match three times.

Suggested mode: Classic Isolated BR

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 4: Tier 50 BP rewards, new Epic weapon blueprints, and more details.

Edited by Srijan Sen