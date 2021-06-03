Epic weapons in COD Mobile: All you need to know

There are six primary and three secondary weapon classes in COD Mobile. Most of the weapons available in these classes further have unique camos and blueprints as per their gunsmith settings.

Such camo blueprints are divided into six categories according to their rarity and availability in Battle Royale mode or COD Mobile in general.

These categories are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. All of them have been designated specific colors: white, green, blue, purple, gold, and red, respectively. Epic, Legendary, and Mythic are the big three in terms of rarity.

Epic weapon blueprint rarity in COD

In-game specifications of Epic weapons

color

Purple color denotes Epic rarity in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Purple is designated as COD Mobile's Epic Weapon rarity.

Gunsmith attachments

Four pre-occupied attachments optimize the basic weapon stats (Image via Activision)

The blueprint for this rarity comes with four pre-occupied attachments from the original weapon's gunsmith. This already gives the pre-optimized weapons blueprint an edge over normal weapons.

Camo

Image via Activision

Each Epic weapon comes with a unique and beautiful camo, which also justifies the rarity of the category.

Kill broadcast

Image via Activision

For every kill with an Epic weapon in either Battle Royale mode or Multiplayer mode, players get a special Kill Broadcast with Purple effect.

Availability in loadouts

Epic "MK2 - Brushstroke" is available in COD Mobile (image via Activision)

Players can own an Epic weapons blueprint that they can equip in their loadout. They can earn them either through COD Mobile's Battle Pass, in-game events or even through Legendary Lucky draws.

Meanwhile, a new Epic weapon, Kilo Bolt-Action-Constable, is now available in COD Mobile's new seasonal challenge: Gold or Nothing.

Availability in Battle Royale mode

Epic weapons are also available as weapon spawns in Battle Royale mode, but they are not easily available due to high-level rarity. This way, players can try landing in high-loot zones where Epic weapons have a high chance of getting spawned.

Here's a quick gameplay video of Vision Gaming on picking up Epic weapons in COD Mobile Battle Royale quickly:

Epic weapon spawns in Battle Royale mode during COD Mobile Season 4

Here are all the Epic weapon spawns available during COD Mobile Season 4 in Battle Royale mode:

Type 25

ASM10

KN-44

DR-H

Man-O-War

LK24

HVK-30

DL Q33

MK2

Holger 26

Razorback

GKS

QQ9

