Epic weapons in COD Mobile: All you need to know

There are six primary and three secondary weapon classes in COD Mobile. Most of the weapons available in these classes further have unique camos and blueprints as per their gunsmith settings.
Such camo blueprints are divided into six categories according to their rarity and availability in Battle Royale mode or COD Mobile in general.
These categories are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. All of them have been designated specific colors: white, green, blue, purple, gold, and red, respectively. Epic, Legendary, and Mythic are the big three in terms of rarity.
Epic weapon blueprint rarity in COD
In-game specifications of Epic weapons
color
Purple is designated as COD Mobile's Epic Weapon rarity.
Gunsmith attachments
The blueprint for this rarity comes with four pre-occupied attachments from the original weapon's gunsmith. This already gives the pre-optimized weapons blueprint an edge over normal weapons.
Camo
Each Epic weapon comes with a unique and beautiful camo, which also justifies the rarity of the category.
Kill broadcast
For every kill with an Epic weapon in either Battle Royale mode or Multiplayer mode, players get a special Kill Broadcast with Purple effect.
Availability in loadouts
Players can own an Epic weapons blueprint that they can equip in their loadout. They can earn them either through COD Mobile's Battle Pass, in-game events or even through Legendary Lucky draws.
Meanwhile, a new Epic weapon, Kilo Bolt-Action-Constable, is now available in COD Mobile's new seasonal challenge: Gold or Nothing.
Availability in Battle Royale mode
Epic weapons are also available as weapon spawns in Battle Royale mode, but they are not easily available due to high-level rarity. This way, players can try landing in high-loot zones where Epic weapons have a high chance of getting spawned.
Here's a quick gameplay video of Vision Gaming on picking up Epic weapons in COD Mobile Battle Royale quickly:
Epic weapon spawns in Battle Royale mode during COD Mobile Season 4
Here are all the Epic weapon spawns available during COD Mobile Season 4 in Battle Royale mode:
- Type 25
- ASM10
- KN-44
- DR-H
- Man-O-War
- LK24
- HVK-30
- DL Q33
- MK2
- Holger 26
- Razorback
- GKS
- QQ9
