How to get free CP in COD Mobile in June 2021

COD Points (CP) is the in-game money of COD Mobile, whose value varies from server to server as per the national exchange rates. Almost every in-app purchase of any unique or rare item is made with CP.

Players short on CP are unable to buy valuable in-game items. These items can vary from Premium Battle Pass and exclusive crates to highly expensive in-game Legendary Lucky Draws.

However, there are some legitimate ways to acquire free CP and use it to procure valuable items. This article dives into the legitimate ways players can get free CP as of June 2, 2021.

Some tips to acquire CP in COD Mobile

#3. Make use of GPT Apps

Players can earn free money by browsing Get-Paid-to websites, participating in featured surveys, or using GPT apps. Apart from surveys, these applications also feature tasks like watching videos and downloading other apps.

Poll Pay, Prize Rebel, Swagbucks, Easy Rewards, and many more apps players can use to earn money. Consequently, they can buy CP with the earned money. The amount of money players make from these apps may vary from location to location.

#2. Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards also features surveys. Users can earn money from this app developed by Google. However, much like the point above, the money earned from this app varies. The surveys are also randomized.

#1. Giveaways

YouTubers, streamers, and other members of the COD Mobile gaming community routinely organize giveaways. All such giveaways are luck-based, and only selected players can get their hands on CP. Apart from CP, these giveaway events also feature various in-game valuables and rewards.

Players can join COD Mobile's subreddit and Discord server to get more info about such giveaways and learn the rules of such official and unofficial COD Mobile events.

As mentioned before, all three methods discussed here are legitimate. Players should refrain from going through illegal methods to earn CP because that may result in a ban from COD Mobile.

