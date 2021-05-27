COD Mobile Season 4: Clan Wars, Hawk X3, and removal of Under Pressure Seasonal Challenge

COD Mobile's recent pre-season update has brought about some exciting changes in the game.

Activision always tries their best to keep the game fresh and entertaining for all the players. With every update, the developers have come up with something new for the players.

In COD Mobile Season 4, the developers have introduced Clan Wars and Hawk X3 to the game. Here are some details about these new features in COD Mobile along with information about the removal of the Under Pressure Seasonal Challenge.

Clan Wars, Hawk X3 and removal of Under Pressure Seasonal Challenge in COD Mobile Season 4

Clan War:

Clan War has not started yet in COD Mobile. It will commence this coming Monday, on May 31st. The game will be played in a group of 6 clans. The clans will play between each other from Tuesday thorugh Sunday, and it will be reset the Monday after.

Players will receive trophies according to their standings at the end of every week. Players can lose trophies to finish in the bottom half of the table as well. The number of trophies will decide the rank of the clans.

Hawk X3:

One of the newest additions to COD Mobile, the Hawk X3 scorestreak is a manually controlled drone with a machine gun as a weapon that will provide players with a huge advantage. Players can eliminate their opponents without giving away their positions.

Players can unlock Hawk X3 from the latest COD: Mobile Season 4 Battle Pass. It is available at tier 14. Once the player reaches tier 14, they will automatically receive it. Players need to play in Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes to collect Battle Pass XP in order to level up the Battle Pass.

Under Pressure Seasonal Challenge removed:

The Under Pressure Seasonal Challenge was launched on May 26th on COD Mobile. Players were able to unlock the Heartbeat sensor after completing the seasonal challenge.

Heartbeat Sensor challenge has been removed from the seasonal tab due to mix-up of rewards. pic.twitter.com/WuA2FYfBmi — Call of Duty Mobile News (@codmINTEL) May 27, 2021

However, that is currently unavailable in the game, as players faced some issues regarding the rewards. After noticing the bug, the developers have removed the challenge from the seasonal tab.