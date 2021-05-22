COD Mobile Season 4: All operator skills, scorestreaks, and BR class balance changes

Operator skills, scorestreaks, loadout perks, and BR classes form an essential part of COD Mobile, but there are many performance imbalances among all of them. Some are insanely overpowered, while others are almost useless at providing in-game aid.

After noticing all these inconsistencies and imbalances, the developers have made balance changes to COD Mobile's tactical equipment via the recent major pre-Season 4 update.

Here are all the details about the balance changes that arrived in COD Mobile's MP and BR mode.

All of the tactical balance changes in COD Mobile Season 4

All of the changes were rolled out on May 20, 2021, just a week before COD Mobile: Season 4's arrival on May 27, 2021.

These tactical balance changes are divided into two major categories: MP mode and BR mode.

COD Mobile's MP mode

Operator skill Balance changes in COD Mobile

War Machine (Nerfed):

The charging speed has been decreased.

Self procured damage due to the scorestreak has been increased.

The rate of fire has been decreased.

A slight decrease in the lethal range.

Gravity Spikes (Consolidated):

(Image via Activision)

The charging speed has been decreased.

A slight reduction in damage range.

Damage has been increased.

The energy recovery after killing an enemy by the operator skill has been decreased.

Tempest (Buffed):

(Image via Activision)

An increase in the charging speed.

Players can get a closer view while using the ADS.

Purifier (Buffed):

The number of bullets has been increased.

Death Machine (Buffed):

An increase in the Sprint-to-Fire Delay.

The target number of bullets that are required to reach the maximum firing rate has been decreased.

The wall-penetrating damage has been increased for thin surfaces to execute wallbangs.

Sparrow (Buffed):

The Time of availability after each recharge has been increased.

The accumulation time is lesser now for the operator skill.

H.I.V.E. (Buffed):

(Image via Activision)

The HPs of the trap are enhanced.

The damage frequency is upscaled.

A decrease in the single damage.

Equalizer (Buffed):

A small increase in the damage in the mid and short-range.

Bull charge (Nerfed):

The charging speed has been lessened.

(Image via Activision)

Scorestreak balance changes in COD Mobile

MQ-27 Dragonfire (Early availability):

(Image via Activision)

A reduction in the required score for MQ-27 Dragonfire: 650

Advanced UAV (Early availability):

(Image via Activision)

A reduction in the required score Advanced UAV: 1200

UAV & COUNTER UAV (Buffed):

(Image via Activision)

A small increase in HPs.

Napalm (Buffed):

(Image via Activision)

The burn damage is enhanced.

A delay in the lock time of FHJ-18.

Shortening of the time the scorestreak takes to explode after the flash bomb is thrown.

Perk balance changes in COD Mobile

Cold-Blooded (Nerfed):

The effect of not being marked by the enemy’s VTOL is removed.

The perk will not trigger the enemy’s high alert screen prompt.

Ghost (Buffed):

The effect of not being marked by the enemy’s VTOL is added.

The perk will not trigger the enemy’s high alert screen prompt.

COD Mobile's BR mode

BR Operator skill balance changes in COD Mobile

Annihilator:

The long-range damage is lessened.

15-25m damage: 137 to 100

20-50m damage: 137 to 85

Over 50m damage: 137 to 80

War Machine:

(Image via Activision)

A major decrease n the overall damage.

The center damage: 130 to 60

The edge damage: 70 to 30

The self-damage procuration is decreased.

Purifier:

(Image via Activision)

A small decrease in the direct hit damage.

Change of Direct hit damage: 35 to 30.

The Burn damage is unvaried .

BR class balance changes in COD Mobile

Refitter:

(Image via Activision)

A change in Charge speed: 60/60 to 50/40 (seconds)

The Damage reduction effect per layer is changed: 3%/5% to 4%/6%

Desperado:

(Image via Activision)

A change in Charge speed: 60/45 to 45/36 (seconds)

The firearms' firing rate is increased: 15%/25%

The firearms' performance is less affected by distance attenuation.

Bullet shooting speed changed from 500 to 640.

Mechanic:

This BR Class can now detect Trap Master's traps.

Hacker:

During the use of the hacking device, the using speed is increased by 20%.

A change in charge speed : 60/50 to 50/40 (seconds)

A change hacking range: 100/150 to 120/150 (meters)

A change hacking speed: 1.5s/1 to 1s/0.75 (seconds)

The skill return ratio when using the hacking skills without a target is changed: 30%/30% to 50%/75%

Trap Master:

(Image via Activision)

The continuous deceleration is changed to rapid decay deceleration.

The ratio of the deceleration has been adjusted:

45%/65% (constant) to 60%/70% The attenuation to 0 The duration:10 to 2.5/3.5 (seconds)

Defender:

A change in the charge speed: 45/40 to 50/45 (seconds)

Ninja:

(Image via Activision)

A change in the charge speed: 45/45 to 60/50

The farthest limit for distance is changed: 40 to 35 (meters)

Clown:

The Zombie Model has been changed to the Dog model, and players can now summon K9 units instead of zombies using this BR Class.

The changes made to the Dog model:

The number of dogs reduced by one, which means Players can summon only two K9 units. Dogs' movement speed is enhanced HPs are increased Damage is increased

