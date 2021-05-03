COD Mobile Season 3: Everything revealed so far in the Tokyo Escape comic series

Activision recently released the fifth issue of Tokyo Escape the in-game comic in COD Mobile Season 3. Players wondering about Ghost's disappearance or the identity of the Five Knights can read these comic books in the Battle Pass section in COD Mobile.

The first edition of the in-game comics was released back in Season 6 with just four issues, and from Season 7, it became a regular part of COD Mobile's Battle Pass section. The storyline of the in-game comics serves as a parallel to major in-game events and the season's theme.

The comic series attracted attention from various fans and has become a part of many discussions on Discord and the Subreddit of COD Mobile. The contents of the episodes and major expectations will be the main focus of this article.

COD Mobile's Tokyo Escape comic series

Tokyo Escape comic series in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The last episode of comic series 10 ended with a cliffhanger. Menendez got caught and Templer sought commands from his master. The first episode of series 11 arrived on April 17, 2021, and kicked off Season 3's Tokyo Escape storyline.

Episode 1

Soap offers a new job to Rosa (Image via Activision)

Soap arrives by helicopter in a marshy wasteland somewhere in Texas, where he gets introduced to Rosa, a character with affiliations to the CIA and DEA. After the introductions, Soap immediately offers the job of killing many baddies to Rosa.

Episode 2

Menendez doesn't talk easily (Image via Activision)

The story shifts to some military base in the wastelands of Texas, where the operatives Price and Shepherd are interrogating Raul Menendez; as he doesn't reveal any information, the atmosphere heats up. It is also revealed that Menendez has been dead in government files.

Episode 3

Hidora is rebuilding the Five Knights, as revealed by Menendez (Image via Activision)

Episode 3 reveals another major plot point as Menendez talks about the return of Hidora Kai to Tokyo and the rebuilding of the Five Knights. Meanwhile, Templer has arrived in Texas, and he is probably after the team.

Episode 4

Alex and Soap are tasked to attack Hidora Kai (Image via Activision)

The group discussions proceed in Episode 4 with everyone discussing Ghost, Mara going Rogue, and incorporating Mace for assistance. An objective is given to Alex and Soap by the Shepherd of tracking and attacking Hidora Kai in Tokyo.

Episode 5

Soap and Alex attacks Hidora's base in Tokyo (Image via Activision)

Not much is revealed in episode 5, apart from Alex and Soap reaching and attacking Hidora's Base in Tokyo.

Expectations from future episodes

Major expectations from future episodes of COD Mobile's Tokyo Escape comic series (Image via Activision)

There are some major takeaways from previous episodes and expectations for the future events in the comic storyline:

Hidora at Tokyo, to be attacked by Alex and Soap

In episode 5, Soap and Alex have already attacked the base of Hidora, and the next episode may feature a fight between them.

Templar at Texas, to be attacked by Price and team

The menacing Templer has landed in Texas (Image via Activision)

Templar arrived in Texas, and he is probably after the team this team. So, there are high chances of seeing a major fight between Templer and Price's team after Price intercepts and attacks Templer.

Mara went to MIA to find Ghost.

Mara has gone rogue and has left the team to pursue the Ghost, as his whereabouts are unknown. This event will lead the fans to know what actually happened to Ghost in the previous COD Mobile storyline.

Mace to team up with Price and Shepherd to take down The Five Knights

Mace has already met Hidora in COD Mobile Season 11's comic series (Image via Activision)

As Price mentioned in episode 3, the team can incorporate Mace to curb the threat of Five Knights. Mace's previous knowledge of Hidora from Alcatraz back in season 11 will definitely prove helpful in this storyline.

Shepherd's introduction in the storyline reflecting MW2 ending

Shepherd, a US army officer and a character from COD: MW2, has been introduced in the second episode. It will be interesting to see his role in the series, and fans can see a potential MW2-like ending in COD Mobile's comic series, where Shepherd backstabs the Price and the team.

Next episodes' release date

'Comics!' event in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The full schedule for future episodes that are going to arrive in COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape:

Episode 6 - May 4, 2021

- May 4, 2021 Episode 7 - May 7, 2021

- May 7, 2021 Episode 8 - May 11, 2021

- May 11, 2021 Episode 9 - May 14, 2021

- May 14, 2021 Episode 10 - May 18, 2021

- May 18, 2021 Episode 11 - May 21, 2021

- May 21, 2021 Episode 12 - May 25, 2021

Players can also grab the rewards like credits, Weapon XP cards, and BP XP by reading comics through 'Comics!' featured event of COD Mobile.

