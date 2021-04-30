COD Mobile Season 3: Everything revealed about the Warriors Path event

Developers have introduced a new event in COD Mobile's Season 3 which will allow players to claim an Epic blueprint for Man-O-War along with other rare skins. Players will need to complete the missions and gain points in the Warrior's Path event.
The Warrior's Path Event is about choosing a side and earning points by completing the featured missions in the event's territories. The event will be up for 15 days on COD Mobile, and players will have to complete the missions and gain points within the period of validity.
Here's everything about the Warrior's Path event.
Warrior's Path event in COD Mobile
The new COD Mobile event in Season 3: Tokyo Escape provides the players with a choice of two factions which provides different sets of rewards at certain milestones.
These two categories are UAC and Five Knights, and both of the categories feature equivalent parallel rewards. UAC features rewards from the Coalition and UAC series, while the 'Five Knights' features rewards from the Knighted and Five Knights series.
Rewards
Here's the list of rewards:
- Wingsuit - Coalition or Knighted, at 50 points
- MW11 - Coalition or Knighted, at 150 points
- PDW-57 - Coalition or Knighted, at 300 points
- M4 - Coalition or Knighted, at 500 points
- The charm of 'UAC' or 'Five Knights,' at 800 points
- Charly - Coalition or Knighted, at 1250points
- Coalition or Knighted Frame, at 2000 points
- Man-O-War - UAC or Five Knights, at 3000 points (Epic Weapon Blueprint)
Leaderboard and Territories
Warrior's Path will run for 15 days and has 15 territories, one for each day. Each territory will feature a new mission like killing enemies or playing certain modes or many more like that.
The category that claims the win will receive the winning reward 'Forces Frame along with the category rewards.' Apart from territorial winning rewards, there are leaderboard rewards for players based on their performance, contribution, and rank across the categories. Here are the Leaderboard rewards:
Top 5%:
- Calling Card with Forces of Good and Evil (Legendary Calling Card)
5% - 10%:
- Chicom - Demon Fury (Epic Weapon Blueprint)
10% - 30%:
- AK117 - Side Scale
30% - 50%:
- RPD - Side Scale
- Type 25 - Side Scale
50% - 100%:
- RPD - Side Scale
