COD Mobile Season 3: Everything revealed about the Warriors Path event

Developers have introduced a new event in COD Mobile's Season 3 which will allow players to claim an Epic blueprint for Man-O-War along with other rare skins. Players will need to complete the missions and gain points in the Warrior's Path event.

The Warrior's Path Event is about choosing a side and earning points by completing the featured missions in the event's territories. The event will be up for 15 days on COD Mobile, and players will have to complete the missions and gain points within the period of validity.

💪 The time has come, to choose your path...

🛡 UAC or Five Knights ⚔



📖 Intel can be found here 👉 https://t.co/WX5LKCYniu



🌸 Warrior's Path Event is LIVE NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/fiImyCV87t — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 30, 2021

Here's everything about the Warrior's Path event.

Warrior's Path event in COD Mobile

Players have to choose their side (Image via Activision)

The new COD Mobile event in Season 3: Tokyo Escape provides the players with a choice of two factions which provides different sets of rewards at certain milestones.

These two categories are UAC and Five Knights, and both of the categories feature equivalent parallel rewards. UAC features rewards from the Coalition and UAC series, while the 'Five Knights' features rewards from the Knighted and Five Knights series.

⚔ The time to choose your path is near...

❓ Which weapon will you take?



💪 Warrior's Path Event will be deploying tomorrow at 5PM in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/MIHbYmJ5Cx — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 28, 2021

Rewards

Epic 'Man-O-War - UAC' Blueprint (Image via Activision)

Here's the list of rewards:

Wingsuit - Coalition or Knighted, at 50 points

at 50 points MW11 - Coalition or Knighted, at 150 points

at 150 points PDW-57 - Coalition or Knighted, at 300 points

at 300 points M4 - Coalition or Knighted, at 500 points

at 500 points The charm of 'UAC' or 'Five Knights,' at 800 points

at 800 points Charly - Coalition or Knighted, at 1250points

at 1250points Coalition or Knighted Frame, at 2000 points

at 2000 points Man-O-War - UAC or Five Knights, at 3000 points (Epic Weapon Blueprint)

Leaderboard and Territories

A Legendary Calling Card is a major Leaderboard reward (Image via Activision)

Warrior's Path will run for 15 days and has 15 territories, one for each day. Each territory will feature a new mission like killing enemies or playing certain modes or many more like that.

Chicom - Demon Fury is another Epic reward(Image via Activision)

The category that claims the win will receive the winning reward 'Forces Frame along with the category rewards.' Apart from territorial winning rewards, there are leaderboard rewards for players based on their performance, contribution, and rank across the categories. Here are the Leaderboard rewards:

Top 5%:

Calling Card with Forces of Good and Evil (Legendary Calling Card)

5% - 10%:

Chicom - Demon Fury (Epic Weapon Blueprint)

10% - 30%:

AK117 - Side Scale

30% - 50%:

RPD - Side Scale

Type 25 - Side Scale

50% - 100%:

RPD - Side Scale

Twitter Reactions

The official tweet from COD Mobile also garnered many reactions from fans.

