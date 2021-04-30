COD Mobile Season 3: How to unlock the Overclocked Perk?

Perks often prove to be an essential part of any player's gameplay strategy in COD Mobile. Each player can occupy up to three perks - Red, Blue, and Green - at a time while going into a COD Mobile Multiplayer match.

All perks are unique and provide important assistance regarding different aspects of the game. While some of these perks are fan favorites, others are considered less useful.

Meanwhile, a new Red Perk Overclock has been introduced to the game in season 3 and has the clear potential to become one of the top five on everyone's list. Overclock is a spot-on name for the perk as the main function of the perk is to increase the charging speed of the certain Operator skill equipped by the player.

Overclock Perk in Events from Tomorrow #CODMOBILE

The perk is featured in the seasonal challenge 'Overclocked' in COD Mobile and can only be attained through the event. Here's how players can procure the Overclock Perk in COD Mobile:

How to procure the Overclock perk in COD Mobile

Overclock is one of the major rewards of the Overclocked Challenge (Image via Activision)

As mentioned above, the only way to obtain the new red perk is by pursuing the Overclocked Seasonal event. Overclock is featured as a reward on the fourth level of the challenge, and one can attain the red perk by completing its previous three missions first, followed by the fourth stage.

Players will have to follow the following steps to have a look at all of the missions:

Step 1. Open the COD Mobile App.

Step 2. Open the 'Events' tab.

Step 3. Click on the seasonal events section.

Tap on the 'Seasonal' section in COD Mobile's events (Image via Activision)

Step 4. Tap on 'Overclocked' to see the featured missions. There are six missions in the form of stages, and players can pursue them only in a sequence of increasing order.

Each stage features specific rewards and Battle Pass XP. Here's the list of all the missions and their rewards in successive order:

#1. Win three MP Matches

The 'Overclocked' challenge - First stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

200 credits

2000 BP XP

#2. Kill 20 Enemy in MP Matches

The 'Overclocked' challenge - Second stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

MSMC - Paper Star

2000 BP XP

#3. Use Operator Skills 10 times in MP Matches

The 'Overclocked' challenge - Third stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Backpack 1 - Paper Star

3000 BP XP

#4. Kill 15 Enemy with Operator Skills in MP Matches

The 'Overclocked' challenge - Fourth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

Overclock perk

3000 BP XP

Players will earn the Overclock Perk after completing the fourth stage of COD Mobile's seasonal challenge. Which can be used further to complete the next two missions of the 'Overclocked.'

#5. Kill 25 Enemy with Overclock Perk Equipped in MP Matches

The 'Overclocked' challenge - Fifth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

25 Weapon XP cards

4000 BP XP

#6. Win 10 MP Matches with Overclock Perk Equipped

The 'Overclocked' challenge - Sixth stage (Image via Activision)

Rewards:

AGR .556 - Birthstone

5000 BP XP

Tips and Tricks

Gameplay strategy and tricks for the Overclocked challenge (Image via Activision)

Team up with friends to win games as coordination among the team players is necessary.

Players must choose a more comfortable loadout to score easy kills and give SMG and Shotgun loadouts preference for their better performance.

Use Operator skills as soon as they recharge to use them to their full potential and complete the operator skill mission along with killing missions.

After the new Red Perk procurement, players can use the same in COD Mobile MP matches and finish the other missions.

Also read: COD Mobile: All the details about Anime Super Crate.