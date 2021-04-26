COD Mobile: All the details about Anime Super Crate

Activision has unveiled a brand new Anime-based crate in COD Mobile's Season 3: Tokyo Escape, Anime Super Crate, including frame, Avatar, Calling Card, Weapon skins, Vehicle skins, and equipment skins.

Anime has earned millions of fans worldwide, so the introduction of COD Mobile Anime Super Crate to cash in on the already bigger fan base. The cult-like following of anime among fans already has them hyped up regarding COD Mobile's new Super Crate rewards.

🌷💥 A touch of pink and a whole lot of menace.

🎨 Add a little color to your loadout with new crate items!



— Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 26, 2021

This article elaborates on all the details about COD Mobile's Anime Super Crate:

All details of COD Mobile's Anime Super Crate

The Epic Operator 'Scylla - Pink Hearted' (Image via Activision)

Anime Super Crate has plenty of items in the prize pool with rewards of about 9000 COD points, including various Epic blueprints and an Epic Character. There are 10 duplicate protected items in the pool out of 35 items from various series like Bubblegum, Great Wave, Festival, The Breakup, Pink Hearted, and many more.

Each Crate will cost 40 COD Points while ten crates will come at a collective price of 360 COD Points, but the price varies from server to server.

Rewards

M4 - The Breakup, Epic blueprint (Image via Activision)

Rewards from the Anime Super Crate with initial odds:

Duplicate protected pool items:

Scylla - Pink Hearted - 0.30% (Epic Operator)

0.30% M4 - The Breakup - 0.25% (Epic weapon)

0.25% FR. 556 - Kuudere - 0.25% (Epic weapon)

0.25% QXR - Tsundere - 0.25% (Epic weapon)

0.25% AGR 556 - Dame Fortuna - 0.25% (Epic weapon)

0.25% Motorcycle - Bubblegum - 0.80%

0.80% Axe - Bubblegum - 0.60%

0.60% Knife - Bubblegum - 0.60%

0.60% Backpack 1 - Bubblegum - 0.80%

0.80% MW11 - Bubblegum - 0.50%

Other rewards:

ASM10 - Great Wave - 2.00%

2.00% Knife - Great Wave - 2.00%

2.00% Smoke - Great Wave - 2.00%

2.00% Backpack 1 - Great Wave - 2.25%

2.25% 'Love and Peace' emote - 2.00%

2.00% Boat - Great Wave - 2.50%

2.50% 'In the Grid' Calling card - 2.25%

2.25% 'Pink Heart' Avatar - 2.50%

2.50% 'Undeniable Ocean King' - 2.50%

2.50% Anime Frame - 2.50%

2.50% AK-47 - Festival - 4.50%

4.50% PDW-57 - Festival - 4.50%

4.50% M4LMG - Festival - 4.50%

4.50% MW11 - Festival - 4.50%

4.50% SMRS - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Trip Mine - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Sticky Grenade - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Frag Grenade - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Backpack 1 - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% ORV - Festival - 4.90%

4.90% Motorcycle - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Wingsuit - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Parachute - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Ninja - Festival - 5.00%

5.00% Defender - Festival - 5.00%

Other details regarding the Anime Super Crate

Crate details of Anime Super Crate (Image via Activision)

Each item in the crate has different initial odds. With each opening, players will receive random rewards. As the purchase progresses, the odds will increase, making other items easier to grab. 10 items in the prize pool are duplicate protected and will be removed after their attainment.

Duplicate protected items are rarer, and it will be hard to grab them. However, players are guaranteed to receive these items after reaching certain milestones by purchasing crates. The following video is a look into the Anime Super crate:

