COD Mobile: How to climb to the top of Summit Tower in Season 3

Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile features a wide range of maps and sub-modes. Almost every map is set in a different situation, climate, and geography. Different terrains and settlements offer a different kind of challenge to players.

These different terrains and sets of buildings often include a specific landmark in the map, which players get intrigued about, like the Summit Tower. The tower definitely provides high ground but is of no use in fast-paced MP mode as many players don't know how to climb on the tower.

Even if players somehow crack the code, it isn't easy to climb the tower while being stealthy. However, many players still wish to explore the Summit Tower. This article will provide a step-by-step guide on how players can climb the Summit Tower in the game.

How to climb to the top of Summit Tower in COD Mobile

Summit is a popular map of COD Mobile's MP Mode (Image via Activision)

The two main things players need to remember are timing and being aware of enemies. A well-timed jump after the sprint is the only way to reach the tower. While doing so, players must be rapid and stealthy.

Enemy contact must be avoided at all costs as it can risk all the progress players have made during climbing. Players can also acquire a melee weapon while making the jump to increase the speed input of the operator.

Follow the steps below to climb the tower in COD Mobile:

Step 1. Go to the Guerilla base and then head towards Control Room 2 - 2F of the Summit map once spawned in the game.

Guerilla Base in Summit (Image via Activision)

Step 2. Since the Summit Tower is near the Scaffolding and there is no way to reach the wired scaffolding, players can use computer units near the wired scaffolding.

Sprint and Jump need to well-timed (Image via Activision)

Step 3. Get on to the computer unit/system and sprint towards the scaffolding while making a well-timed jump. It can take multiple attempts if the jump isn't timed right.

Reaching the Scaffolding is a tough job (Image via Activision)

Step 4. After getting on the wired scaffolding, players must repeat the process - sprint and jump.

Players can get on the top of the Summit Tower after following all the steps (Image via Activision)

Step 5. Make sure they jump from the edge of the scaffolding while equipping a knife to maximize the input of the jump.

If players get the timing perfect while avoiding contact from enemies, they can easily reach the Summit Tower's top. Once at the top, use the cover and high ground to take out enemies.

The map is featured in multiple modes of COD Mobile, including Hardpoint, Free for all, Domination, Team Deathmatch, Search & Destroy, and Frontline.

