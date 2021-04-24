COD Mobile Season 3: Tips and tricks to win MP matches in Night Mode Enhanced

A new night mode has been introduced to COD Mobile, namely Night Mode: Enhanced. The new iteration made its way during Season 3: Tokyo Escape and features a similarly dark setting to the previous one. This mode is only available for Multiplayer mode in featured mode and will be up until April 29, 2021.

💨 Time to dust off those night vision goggles.



🌃 Night Mode is back and available to play now in #CODMobile in the Night Mode: Enhanced playlist! pic.twitter.com/2dYF1swQUJ — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 23, 2021

Players will need to have a better strategy as it is difficult to claim victories in this mode due to less visibility and intense action.

How to win in Night Mode: Enhanced in COD Mobile

Tips to claim victory in COD Mobile's Night Mode: Enhanced (Image via Activision)

The new mode is only available for three MP maps: Hackney Yard, Summit, and Crash. Each game features a random match, and players cannot choose a specific one. Apart from the maps, the game only features Team Deathmatches. This means each team has to reach 40 kills to claim victory.

Players will get the Night Vision Goggles, whose battery they'll have to recharge after a certain period.

To get better results in Night Mode: Enhanced, players should follow the following strategy:

Go for a better weapon loadout

Choosing a good loadout is important in any game of COD Mobile(Image via Activision)

Before entering a Multiplayer mode match, players get the opportunity to choose a weapon loadout that suits their gameplay strategy and the environment of the map they are dropping into. Since Night mode features only three maps, players must go for an Assault Rifle or Sub Machine Gun-oriented loadout on COD Mobile.

Less visibility increases the threat (Image via Activision)

All three maps ensure versatility in combat. SMGs and ARs are better in all situations, whether it's taking out enemies at close range or taking out enemies using long shots.

Players can go for PP19 Bizon, which will help in various ongoing side missions like "SMG Supremacy."

Work on movement and know the map

Recharge battery near the lamps or light (Image via Activision)

Each map features specific points and shelters that can be used to take cover and recharge the battery of the Night Vision Goggles. Players can use such places with lamps and little visibility to further intercept the opponent's movement while recharging the battery.

Movement is one of the main aspects of the game (Image via Activision)

Along with the cover aspect, the movement of the player's character matters and may cost a kill if the player doesn't have good control over the operator's movement. However, this can be solved with lots of practice.

Try to play with friends

Playing with random strangers may result in a defeat if there isn't any coordination. This issue can be resolved when players play with their in-game friends with whom they are comfortable.

Knowledge of one another's gameplay helps in intense situations where support is needed and brings the best out of the team.

Make use of Scorestreaks and Operator skills

Various Operator skills in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Scorestreaks and Operator skills work as an add-on for weapons that a player possesses. These Scorestreaks are earned after reaching a certain level of points, while Operator skills can be used after they reach their recharge limit.

Players should choose Scorestreaks wisely in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Each has its own skill and tactical advantage. Players must go for the ones they are more comfortable with. Apart from these, throwable items can also be used to earn kills or distract enemies.

Twitter reactions

Here are a few reactions from fans on Twitter regarding the new Night mode:

Let’s goo — ak (@playboysal) April 23, 2021

Bring back battery sting! — Robin Allertz (@RobinAllertz) April 23, 2021

Need night mode in BR — nabeel@maj (@nabeelatheeq) April 23, 2021

Pleaseee make a Hardcore version where you dont wear masks and you need to play with natural dark night!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @PlayCODMobile — Josué Sánchez (@tucangd) April 23, 2021

