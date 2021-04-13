Create
COD Mobile Season 3 Tokyo Escape: Release date, new weapons, MP maps, and more

(Image via Activision)
COD Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning ends on April 16, 2021. The new season is expected to be released on the following day, April 17, 2021. Season 3 is expected to bring in new rewards like weapon skins and operator uniforms along with new playable operators through Battle Pass.

Developers have now officially announced the name and theme of season 3. COD Mobile Season 3 will be officially known as Tokyo Escape. As is clear by the name, the season will have a Japanese theme.

Also read: COD Mobile: Will the "Zombies" mode return in Season 3?

COD Mobile Season 3: Tokyo Escape

Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

The game might feature the katana as a new melee weapon, as hinted in the tweet and teaser. Apart from the name, a lot of other things have also been teased.

Here are some of them:

New multiplayer maps

The Multiplayer mode of COD Mobile is already flourishing with plenty of maps and other features like gunsmiths, scorestreaks, MP class weapons, and more. The addition of two new maps will serve as the cherry on the cake.

COD Mobile has officially given the green signal to the addition of "Coastal" and "Oasis" maps. The maps will feature 5v5 combats across various modes.

The Coastal map looks highly inspired by CS: GO and gives the feeling that it's primed towards short-range combat situations.

Meanwhile, the "Oasis" map seems like a map straight out of the Middle East. This map is inspired by a map of the same name featured in other COD titles.

New weapons

There have been two official weapon additions this season: a submachine gun and a pistol.

PP19 Bizon is a Submachine Gun (SMG) from COD MW set to arrive in season 3. The gun is great for close to mid-range fights with decent damage and minimal recoil and will serve as an exciting addition for SMG fans.

Renetti pistol will be another addition from COD MW and serve as a new iteration of the weapon. The gun has burst fire mode and should be a lethal secondary weapon in players' loadout.

Another weapon in the form of a Katana should make its way to COD Mobile, judging by the teaser and tweet.

Twitter reactions

The reaction from Twitter users was generally positive. Here are some of the reactions:

Others were looking forward to the Katana:

Besides all the teasers, there is also talk about a change in the ranking system in COD Mobile, with new ranking icons being spotted in the Chinese version. Players should also expect many new skins and events.

Also read: The way things are in COD Mobile BR it's far away from PUBG Mobile, but it's about time we get to see competitive BR: Sai Akshay "Lezra" Thirumal, assault player for GodLike

Published 13 Apr 2021, 14:55 IST
Twitter Reactions COD Mobile
