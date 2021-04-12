COD Mobile Season 3: Activision teases Renetti Pistol from MW

COD Mobile provides a wide range of weapons to players, and with every new season, the developers add newer ones or new features for the older ones. These new firearm additions and updating of the previous ones often help expand and satisfy the game's user base.

For COD Mobile Season 3, the devs have already announced the arrival of a new submachine gun (SMG), PP19 Bizon. This served as its continuation from other COD titles like Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare.

Following the same route, the developers have teased the arrival of another weapon, the Renetti, to COD Mobile.

Here's what is known so far about this pistol.

Renetti pistol in COD Mobile

The Renetti as seen in COD Modern Warfare (Image via Activision)

The Renetti is a semi-automatic pistol with burst fire mode, which fans previously saw in COD Modern Warfare. A secondary weapon that is most useful in close combat situations, this weapon will make its way to COD Mobile in Season 3.

Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile announcing the same:

🆕A new pistol is making its way to the next season!

❓Can you guess what it is?



🔜Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/OtIdZ6nnnx — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 11, 2021

This gun can finish off opponents in three shots at a short range, and with its burst fire mode, players can use it to its full potential. It comes with a relatively larger magazine capacity of 15 compared to other pistols, and players can further enhance this size with attachments.

Twitter reactions

The response from Twitter was mixed as many users were left disappointed with the introduction of a secondary weapon instead of a primary one.

Here are some reactions:

A Pistol? Are you kidding me rn pic.twitter.com/8gnaW3htCm — Maurice (@UnknowwHuman) April 11, 2021

I WAS VERY HYPED AND WE GOT THIS? CMON MAN. WTF — Macheats (@Matias31764859) April 11, 2021

While there was a big chunk of fans who were really hyped up with the addition:

I USED EVERY PISTOL for 10 HOURS in COD Mobile... — Ferg (@Ferg) April 11, 2021

RENETTI BURST LETS GO — NYSL Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) April 11, 2021

Lesss goooo — Omid (@omidgamer2) April 11, 2021

COD Mobile Season 3 will also see many new additions in new multiplayer maps, weapon skins, operator skins, and new exclusive operators through the Battle Pass.

As COD Mobile Season 2: Day of Reckoning ends on April 16th, players should shift their focus to grinding and ranking up to claim rewards through events, along with season-ending ones.

