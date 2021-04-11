COD Mobile Season 3: Activision teases the new Oasis MP map

COD Mobile is heading towards the conclusion of its Season 2: Day of reckoning and has upped the teasing game with a lot of new teasers and news recently. Many new weapon skins, weapon additions, and seasonal events are set to be introduced in the new season.

The previous week, developers teased a new MP map, Coastal. Developers also teased another MP map, Oasis, today.

New MP map "Oasis" in COD Mobile

Oasis is based on a map from COD Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Based on a map of the same name from COD Modern Warfare 3 and COD Online, Oasis is expected to be an MP map featuring 5v5 combat modes. Players previously saw the map on test servers, where developers removed it in the wake of some religious sentiments.

The map is slated to go live in Season 3. Considering the attention the developers have provided to the MP mode of COD Mobile; it is expected to be a user-friendly experience for COD Mobile players.

Here's the official tweet from COD Mobile:

🖌👌🏻A final stroke of the brush... and that should do it!

🧐Might look familiar?



🔜Coming in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/idlWn8gwrO — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 10, 2021

Twitter reactions

The response from the fans was mixed to positive, with many showing their approval:

Oasis ❤ — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) April 10, 2021

Oasis 👀 — NYSL Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) April 10, 2021

love this map sheesh — teyo (@lilteyo) April 10, 2021

Oasis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — SHIBHOM DAS (@ShibhomD) April 10, 2021

Oasis let’s gooooooooooi — Junior Mbalati (@JuniorMbalati) April 10, 2021

Meanwhile, some of them were not impressed:

Played this map in the test server and it is the most boring and possibly worst map in the game. Small, 3 streight lanes... — Akut90000 (@akut90000) April 10, 2021

Not much excited about the maps coming nest season. — pARTHIB | CODM (@iamdeparthib) April 10, 2021

I wish this map wouldn't have any religion problems, right call of duty mobile. — bendy bois (@Bendy_boi2) April 10, 2021

Apart from the maps, a new SMG has also been teased to make its way to the game. As mentioned earlier, this season is currently in its last phase and is expected to end on April 16, 2021. Players should get busy grinding to complete events and ranking up in Battle Royale and Multiplayer modes.

