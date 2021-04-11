COD Mobile: Will the "Zombies" mode return in Season 3?

Zombies was a prevalent mode among COD Mobile players. When the developers removed it from the global version of the game, many fans were left disappointed. There was no proper available information or update regarding its return to COD Mobile.
Players' hopes rose again when many saw "Zombies" in the COD Mobile Chinese version's test servers. It was recently released in the Chinese version, and if leaks are to be believed, it may make its return to the global version sooner or later this year.
Is Zombies mode coming back to COD Mobile in Season 3?
In their recent community update post on Reddit, the developers addressed the topic of Zombies mode by mentioning this:
"Our original ZOMBIES map, Shi No Numa, will soon be available in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile. For the rest of the world, we haven't forgotten about you! Hang tight a bit longer Call of Duty: Mobile players -- we are planning to release a new ZOMBIES experience later in the year."
This led to many fans deriving to conclusions regarding the release of the fan-favorite mode. However, judging by the official statement, the release could be delayed much later.
Even in the in-game help section of COD Mobile, this was mentioned:
"ZOMBIES mode was removed due to it not reaching the high-quality level that we desire for all modes in Call of Duty: Mobile. However, we may improve it and bring it back at a later date, at which time your progress, revive coins, and shards will also return."
So the chances of its return in Season 3 look bleak as the new iteration still needs more optimization and development, but the chances can never be ruled out.
Twitter reactions
Many fans on Twitter reacted really positively to its return:
Meanwhile, some of the fans expressed their disappointment regarding its return.
Whether in Season 3 or much later, whenever the Zombies mode is released, it will definitely be interesting to see the new iteration and brand new features of the mode. As of now, there is no official date for the re-release of the map/mode.
