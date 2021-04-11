COD Mobile: Will the "Zombies" mode return in Season 3?

Zombies was a prevalent mode among COD Mobile players. When the developers removed it from the global version of the game, many fans were left disappointed. There was no proper available information or update regarding its return to COD Mobile.

Players' hopes rose again when many saw "Zombies" in the COD Mobile Chinese version's test servers. It was recently released in the Chinese version, and if leaks are to be believed, it may make its return to the global version sooner or later this year.

Is Zombies mode coming back to COD Mobile in Season 3?

In their recent community update post on Reddit, the developers addressed the topic of Zombies mode by mentioning this:

"Our original ZOMBIES map, Shi No Numa, will soon be available in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile. For the rest of the world, we haven't forgotten about you! Hang tight a bit longer Call of Duty: Mobile players -- we are planning to release a new ZOMBIES experience later in the year."

This led to many fans deriving to conclusions regarding the release of the fan-favorite mode. However, judging by the official statement, the release could be delayed much later.

Even in the in-game help section of COD Mobile, this was mentioned:

"ZOMBIES mode was removed due to it not reaching the high-quality level that we desire for all modes in Call of Duty: Mobile. However, we may improve it and bring it back at a later date, at which time your progress, revive coins, and shards will also return."

So the chances of its return in Season 3 look bleak as the new iteration still needs more optimization and development, but the chances can never be ruled out.

Twitter reactions

Many fans on Twitter reacted really positively to its return:

Zombie Mode is my Favorite pic.twitter.com/yOqsuK4tTQ — 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗢𝗳 𝗗𝘂𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗴 🔥 (@TataCOD) March 31, 2021

Oh dear god.......the universe is gonna blow! NO! my mind is gonna blow! pic.twitter.com/Jwddm8kJCd — Emily Impostora (usser: 🚹) (@GabbyFall90912) March 31, 2021

Hell yea! Oh for sure I will wait. I have been craving it and thank god they didn’t forget us — Morrison (@Morrison251) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, some of the fans expressed their disappointment regarding its return.

Later in the year for Halloween update 🤣🤣



Or will straight go upto their 2nd anniversary update — Ghosted_Zombie (@Ghosted_Zombies) March 31, 2021

zombie mode will come back in season 300000000 — AkrapovicT10 (@AkrapovicT) March 31, 2021

Yeah it will die after two weeks — Khalil mohamed (@kha_xll) March 31, 2021

Got to be for Halloween 🎃 — gingerwarriorCODM (@GWarriorCODM) March 31, 2021

Whether in Season 3 or much later, whenever the Zombies mode is released, it will definitely be interesting to see the new iteration and brand new features of the mode. As of now, there is no official date for the re-release of the map/mode.

