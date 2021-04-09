COD Mobile Season 2: How to win free Crisis skin for Echo from "Shoot the Ship" challenge

Season 2 of COD Mobile will end next week, and it has already seen a ton of exclusive rewards and introductions. With a week to go, the developers are providing one last opportunity to grab rewards via their new featured events.

The latest featured challenge, "Shoot the Ship," is live and offers five unique rewards to COD Mobile players. These prizes can be procured after completion of the grindable tasks featured in the challenge.

Here's how players can complete the "Shoot the Ship" challenge.

Procuring rewards in "Shoot the Ship" of COD Mobile

Tap on the Featured tab to see the current challenges (Image via Activision)

Players have to open the "EVENTS" section in COD Mobile and click on the Featured tab. Here, they can see the ongoing challenges or events.

The event features ten tasks and five rewards

Users can then choose the "Shoot the Ship" event to see the featured tasks and rewards. All the tasks are to be completed only in the "Shoot the Ship 24/7" Featured sub-mode of the MP mode.

Each task will earn a certain number of points which will add up to unlock the rewards.

List of featured tasks

Play one match from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Play three matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Play ten matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 20 points

Win three matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points

Use any throwable item five times in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches - 10 points

Use scorestreaks three times in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points

Kill 15 enemies with Assault Rifles in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points

Kill ten enemies with Headshots in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points

Kill 30 enemies in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points

Kill 50 enemies in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points

Strategy

As mentioned above, all these tasks are to be completed in Shoot the Ship 24/7, which features the Shipment map with random gameplay modes like Kill Confirmed, TDM, Hardpoint etc.

Shoot the Ship selection page (Image via Activision)

Since the Shipment map features close-range fights, players can go for an aggressive close-combat strategy by opting for Shotgun or LMG-oriented loadouts.

Shotguns provide significant damage, while LMGs give extra round capacities.

What are the rewards?

Echo - Crisis (Image via Activision)

Each task will give players a certain number of points that add up to unlock rewards, serving as stages.

Fennec- Ripped Camo (Image via Activision)

There are a total of five rewards. Here's the list of them:

5 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 50 points

300 Credits - unlocks at 60 points

Fennec - Ripped Camo - unlocks at 80 points

Doomsday, an in-game Sticker - unlocks at 100 points

Echo - Crisis - unlocks at 120 points

Players will get rewards via the in-game mail. After procuring these, they can show off the same during the COD Mobile games.

