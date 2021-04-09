COD Mobile Season 2: How to win free Crisis skin for Echo from "Shoot the Ship" challenge

Season 2 of COD Mobile will end next week, and it has already seen a ton of exclusive rewards and introductions. With a week to go, the developers are providing one last opportunity to grab rewards via their new featured events.
The latest featured challenge, "Shoot the Ship," is live and offers five unique rewards to COD Mobile players. These prizes can be procured after completion of the grindable tasks featured in the challenge.
Here's how players can complete the "Shoot the Ship" challenge.
Procuring rewards in "Shoot the Ship" of COD Mobile
Players have to open the "EVENTS" section in COD Mobile and click on the Featured tab. Here, they can see the ongoing challenges or events.
Users can then choose the "Shoot the Ship" event to see the featured tasks and rewards. All the tasks are to be completed only in the "Shoot the Ship 24/7" Featured sub-mode of the MP mode.
Each task will earn a certain number of points which will add up to unlock the rewards.
List of featured tasks
- Play one match from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Play three matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Play ten matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 20 points
- Win three matches from Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist - 10 points
- Use any throwable item five times in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches - 10 points
- Use scorestreaks three times in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points
- Kill 15 enemies with Assault Rifles in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points
- Kill ten enemies with Headshots in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 10 points
- Kill 30 enemies in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points
- Kill 50 enemies in Shoot the Ship 24/7 Playlist matches- 20 points
Strategy
As mentioned above, all these tasks are to be completed in Shoot the Ship 24/7, which features the Shipment map with random gameplay modes like Kill Confirmed, TDM, Hardpoint etc.
Since the Shipment map features close-range fights, players can go for an aggressive close-combat strategy by opting for Shotgun or LMG-oriented loadouts.
Shotguns provide significant damage, while LMGs give extra round capacities.
What are the rewards?
Each task will give players a certain number of points that add up to unlock rewards, serving as stages.
There are a total of five rewards. Here's the list of them:
- 5 Weapon XP cards - unlocks at 50 points
- 300 Credits - unlocks at 60 points
- Fennec - Ripped Camo - unlocks at 80 points
- Doomsday, an in-game Sticker - unlocks at 100 points
- Echo - Crisis - unlocks at 120 points
Players will get rewards via the in-game mail. After procuring these, they can show off the same during the COD Mobile games.
