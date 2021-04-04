COD Mobile Season 2: How to grind for Damascus Camo

There are many lucrative items to claim in COD Mobile when players explore the game. In-game weapon skins constitute most of them, which are pretty tempting for players. COD Mobile features paid and free weapon skins, which players can grab after undergoing a certain process.

Paid weapon skins are often procured by directly buying a crate or participating in any in-game lucky draw, with an exchange of COD Points. Simultaneously, free skins can be claimed through either an in-game time-limited event or through grinding in COD Mobile matches.

One such camo that can be procured via grinding is Damascus Camo. Damascus Camo is one of the toughest to claim as it requires a lot of grinding and patience.

How to grind for Damascus Camo in COD Mobile

M4 - Damascus Camo (Image via Activision)

There are a total of seven categories in COD Mobile for grindable camos.

Here's a list of the name of categories in increasing order of difficulty to grind:

Sand

Dragon

Splinter

Tiger

Jungle

Reptile

Completionist

All of the categories, barring the Completionist, feature 10 skins that serve as a level up to the previous one within the category. Each category is based on a specific mission, like killing the enemies in a specific way. Players can unlock these categories after certain levels of Weapon XP.

M4 - Gold Camo (Image via Activision)

The gateway to the final Grindable Camo, Completionist, will open after all of the previous six categories are completely unlocked. In the Completionist lies the Damascus Camo, which can be procured after unlocking Gold Camo for all of the Weapons.

Here's how players can grind quickly to unlock the Gold Camo for each of the Weapons:

Choose a more Comfortable Multiplayer Mode

KILL CONFIRMED and HARDPOINT (Image via Activision)

Needless to say, unlocking a skin via Battle Royale Mode will take forever, as it is tough for most players to score even 10 kills per match. Players should go for MP mode and choose the map wisely.

The best options to score more than 20 kills per match are "HARDPOINT" and "KILL CONFIRMED" in the "CORE" mode of Multiplayer matches.

FREE FOR ALL (Image via Activision)

"FREE FOR ALL" can also be taken into account, and players should opt for Public lobby over Ranked one for scoring more kills, and players can use "PRACTICE" mode to enhance Weapon XP.

Try to score headshots over Long Range

Headshot medals in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Long-range headshots are really hard to master, but once players go for them, it becomes easier to secure kills. Players can get headshots as well as long-shot medals at the same time. It can also be aided further to complete a set of missions for more Grindable Camos and increasing Weapon XP.

Change the controls as per the missions

Controls for COD Mobile MP mode (Image via Activision)

Some missions demand HIP FIRE kills so that players can customize the controls accordingly. Players can also change the controls' layout to get comfortable with the new controls while also working on the in-game movement.

Alter the loadout as per the missions

Gunsmith for AK47 (Image via Activision)

Many COD Mobile missions require these types of equipment, while many don't require it, so Gunsmith can be aided to keep doing the loadout customizations according to the missions. Players can also change the whole loadout to gain Weapon XP for certain weapons.

By using these tips, players can unlock Gold Camo for a required weapon. Players have to emulate these tips repeatedly for all of the weapons to unlock Gold Camo for each of them. Damascus Camo can then finally be claimed and be flaunted in COD Mobile matches.

