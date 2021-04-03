COD Mobile Season 2: Top 10 weapons to use for Beginners

COD Mobile has tried to fill the empty slot after the ouster of PUBG Mobile from the Indian market. It has done a fairly better job than most mobile games in the battle royale and multiplayer genre. With graphics being comparable to decent PC games, COD Mobile has provided players with tough in-game competition.

It's nearly impossible to survive without equipping yourself with decent guns, which is as difficult as there are many options to choose from.

So, here's the list of the top ten COD Mobile weapons:

Top Ten COD Mobile weapons in Season 2

The following list includes the best weapons available through ground loot from Battle Royale Mode:

#10. BK57

BK57 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

The gun is decent enough to give it a try. With the damage of 42, the gun provides low recoil initially, but soon the recoil increases drastically. Also, the accuracy of the gun is not good enough in mid-range fights of COD Mobile BR Mode.

#9 RUS-79U

RUS-79U with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

Any SMG present in COD Mobile boasts a decent fire rate, and RUS-79U is no exception. Along with having a good fire rate, the weapon flaunts a decent accuracy due to lesser recoil. It got ninth place on the list due to the lesser accuracy it provides relative to other SMGs. The weapon is good for close-range fights.

#8. AS VAL

AS VAL with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

AS VAL is a great assault rifle to have, but players need a lot of practice to handle its crazy recoil. The gun deals decent damage, but less accuracy due to the high fire rate sometimes may result deadlier for the player.

The gun is more than good for close-range fights, but the same cannot be said for longer ranges.

#7. Type 25

Type 25 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

Compared to the previous weapons on the list, Type - 25 has more controlled recoil but a lesser damage rate. It's a good gun to have for beginners, but this gun might prove a bit sluggish and less potent in heavy fights. This COD Mobile weapon is a great choice for mid-range fights.

#6. QXR

QXR with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

QXR is another SMG on the list; the gun boasts a good damage rating coupled with minimal recoil and a quickfire rate. The gun can be regarded as an underdog when it comes to popularity but can be deemed the second-best SMG available in COD Mobile.

QXR is decent for both close and mid-range fights but ranks behind due to lesser damage.

#5. M4LMG

M4LMG with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

LMGs are usually considered beasts because of their large magazines and stable recoil. M4LMG is no different, but it's the sluggish fire rate that usually leads to its downfall, and the weapon becomes more of a liability.

If players work on their character's in-game movement, M4LMG can prove to be potent, and players can take out a whole squad with this weapon.

#4. QQ9

QQ9 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

The best SMG available in COD Mobile, QQ9 is an absolute treat. With great hip-fire accuracy and minimal recoil, QQ9 is miles ahead of many assault rifles. This weapon is overpowered, with the combo of great damage and amazing fire rate.

QQ9 is a great choice for a weapon in mid and close-range fights.

#3. M4

M4 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

Low recoil and great accuracy are basic needs for a good weapon, and M4 passes this test with flying colors. The gun is more trustworthy than most of the weapons on this list for mid-range fights.

The relatively lesser damage rate makes it a bit slower in finishing off the enemies and shouldn't be on the player's watch when it comes to close-range fights within 10 meters or less.

#2. AK117

AK117 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

The gun should be on everyone's top ten list because of the stability it provides with good enough damage and more than enough magazine capacity. The only reason it's not on the list's top position is because of the relatively lesser damage rate it provides, which means it will take slightly more time to finish off the enemy.

However, the stability it provides in mid to long-range fights certainly takes the cake.

#1. AK-47

AK-47 with in-game stats (Image via Activision)

The ultimate king from the previous seasons of COD Mobile to this one, AK-47, has proven its worth again. No weapon has come closer to AK-47 because of its most balanced stats. Whether it's recoil, damage, or accuracy, every aspect of this gun combined makes it deadliest for the enemies.

Lesser recoil balances out the lesser fire rate, but it's the versatility that this gun possesses. With the huge damage it deals, players can trust this weapon's overall range.

