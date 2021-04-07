COD Mobile: Top 5 reasons why Alcatraz map should be permanent BR mode in Season 2

The Alcatraz map in COD Mobile was removed by the Developers in March 2021, after the inception of Season 2. Alcatraz is a BR map with some unique features that allow a fast-paced and engaging experience for BR fans. The map featured a match of 40 players with five lives allotted to each one of them.

After its removal, a wave of outrage among Battle Royale fans was seen on social media, where they even threatened to leave the game, critiquing the boring nature of the classic BR map. Here are some of those reactions:

Oh F**ck NOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HtdmUPLdK9 — 𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗢𝗳 𝗗𝘂𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗽 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗴 🔥 (@TataCOD) March 8, 2021

It was a fun and useful br mode to grind missions on (They dumb for removing it) 🥺😭🤧 — Vodka (@Vodka_A5) March 8, 2021

this game is so self concenred doesnt even bothers to interact with its commmunity before bringing a change in game, atleast take a poll on what u want to add or want to remove in game,just suddenly removed alctraz😭😭 — AkrapovicT10 (@AkrapovicT) March 8, 2021

However, it was reported that the map will make its return. Here are the top 5 reasons why it should be a permanent BR Map/Mode in COD Mobile season 2:

Top Five Reasons why the Alcatraz map should be a permanent COD Mobile BR mode

Alcatraz map in COD Mobile is a reiteration of the map of the same name from COD Black Ops 4 and COD Black Ops Cold War where it was introduced as a Warzone Map. It is set to return to COD Mobile after it was removed from BR Mode. The following are the reasons why it should stay this time:

#1. Close-range combat experience

Alcatraz is much smaller in scale when compared to the classic BR map and lesser space means more close-range and mid-range battles. Players deploy with uncommon Assault rifles and SMGs which also suit the gameplay.

#2. Variation in BR mode with a new map

Normally classic BR matches conclude after a long 30 minutes and many casual players get exhausted with this time-consuming duration. Lack of options makes them refrain from choosing BR mode.

(Image via Activision)

The presence of the Alcatraz map will allow for a better, less time-consuming and more competitive option for players. Players can easily complete two matches in the time of one classic BR game.

#3. Best map for testing new weapons and custom loadouts

Alcatraz provides an opportunity for players to try out new weapon loadouts and bring versatility to their skills with new weapons while engaging in a fast-paced game.

(Image via Activision)

Adapting to this mode will help them in sharpening their skills with new weapons in short-range battles in COD Mobile.

#4. Only game mode in BR with least number of Bots/AI

There is space for only 40 players per game and with such a lesser count in comparison to 100 in the Classic BR map, there leaves less space for deployment of AI/Bots.

For players who are suckers of intense in-game competition, Alcatraz provides an obviously better experience.

#5. Helps with rank pushing and grinding in BR mode

With players competing in more games compared to the Isolation map of COD Mobile, this leaves room for quick rank pushing in COD mobile BR mode.

(Image via Activision)

Players can rank up and grind for in-game missions quicker using this map/mode.

After the news regarding the return of the Alcatraz map came out, fans were overjoyed. Here are some of the reactions:

Alcatraz better be Permanent after this, I had hell of fun playing this! Yet, I doubt it — Angel (@MRUFANGEL) April 6, 2021

Let's gooo ALCATRAZ is one of the best modes in codm....and it's back and i m ready for it — Paul Phoenix (@PaulPho22974493) April 7, 2021

Alcatraz needs to be permanent after this isolation isn't fun solo — J_Xj (@ya_pain1) April 6, 2021

Apart from all these reasons, there is a Bonus reason that gives an edge to Alcatraz over Classic BR in COD Mobile. The opportunity it provides to players to choose and adopt a new class while in the match contrary to the Classic mode where players have to choose the class Pre-match.

