COD Mobile Season 2: Top 5 Loadouts for Shotgun "Echo"

COD Mobile's MP Mode provides an opportunity for players to try on various weapons from different categories like Assault Rifles, SMGs, Sniper Rifles, LMGs, and Shotguns apart from secondary weapons.

Not all weapons among different categories are freely available and can be acquired after certain grindable missions or through Battle Pass.

Stats of Echo in COD Mobile without any attachments equipped (Image via Activision)

Among these grindable weapons is the Echo Shotgun, which can be acquired after killing 15 enemies at a long distance with any shotgun. The gun has a damage rating of 93 and is basically an overpowered weapon at close range but not meant for long-range fights.

Echo is a semi-automatic Shotgun and among the best weapons to use in MP mode if it is well equipped with attachments. Players can unlock all of the attachments for Echo after increasing their XP and progressing their in-game levels.

Also read: Top 5 loadouts for QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 2

Top five Loadouts for Echo in COD Mobile

Gunsmith for Loadout of Echo in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

As mentioned earlier, Echo is a great gun for close range while giving decent results over mid-range when equipped with suitable attachments. Players can use it to earn easy "Headshot" and "One Shot One Kill" medals over short-range and "long shot" medals over mid-range.

Advertisement

Players can equip as many as five types of equipment at a time for a weapon while opting between Scope or Laser according to their ADS or Hip Fire preference.

Here's the list depending upon range and strategy:

#1 - Short-range (Aggressive):

This combination lays its focus on the rush aspect and is suitable for aggressive gameplay while finishing off multiple enemies at a time in COD Mobile MP mode:

Muzzle: Flash Gaurd

Flash Gaurd Stock: No stock

No stock Laser(for Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope(For ADS): Classic Red Dot Sight

MIP Laser 5mW or Classic Red Dot Sight Ammunition: Large Extended Mag D

Large Extended Mag D Underbarrel: operator Foregrip

#2 - Short-range (Balanced):

This combination suits a more balanced game plan and focuses on movement while handling multiple enemies over a short-range:

Muzzle: Choke

Choke Stock: YKM Light Stock

YKM Light Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 3

MIP Laser 5mW or Red Dot Sight 3 Ammunition: Large Extended Mag D

Large Extended Mag D Underbarrel: operator Foregrip

#3 - Mid-range (Aggressive):

Advertisement

For players with aggressive style over mid-range fights, this gunsmith combination helps a lot better than the preceding ones. Players can have this combination as a second option for their loadout in COD Mobile MP mode:

Muzzle: RTC Light Muzzle Brake

RTC Light Muzzle Brake Stock: YKM Combat Stock

YKM Combat Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): MIP Laser 5mW or Scope (For ADS): Red Dot Sight 6

MIP Laser 5mW or Red Dot Sight 6 Ammunition: Large Extended Mag C

Large Extended Mag C Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

#4 - Mid-range (Balanced):

Engaging in a fight while also taking cover and adapting a balanced fighting style over mid-range can be complemented with this combination of attachments:

Muzzle: OWC Light Compressor

OWC Light Compressor Stock: YKM Combat Stock

YKM Combat Stock Laser (For Hip Fire): OWC Laser Tactical or Scope (For ADS): Classic Holographic Sight

OWC Laser Tactical or Classic Holographic Sight Ammunition: Large Extended Mag C

Large Extended Mag C Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

#5 - Mid-range (Defensive or Stealth):

There is no scope for being defensive and using stealth over close-range, but it can sometimes prove more fruitful in mid-range battles. For this kind of gameplan, the following combination can be aided in COD Mobile MP mode:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: MIP Stalker Stock

MIP Stalker Stock Laser (For hip fire): RTC Laser 1mW or Scope (For ADS): Holographic Sight 2

RTC Laser 1mW or Holographic Sight 2 Ammunition: Slug Reload

Slug Reload Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Also read: Top 5 AS VAL load-outs in COD Mobile Season 2