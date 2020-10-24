Long Shot Medal in COD Mobile: Everything you need to know 

Since its release over a year ago, COD Mobile (Call of Duty Mobile) has become one of the most popular games on mobile platforms. The developers of the game have incorporated several maps and modes for the players to relish.

In the game, the players can procure several medals. In total, there are over 85, 42 of them being for the multiplayer modes.

Long Shot is one of the 42 multiplayer medals that the players can get in COD Mobile. In one of the recent events, users were required to get five Long Shot medals to complete a task. In this article, we throw light on the medal in COD Mobile.

Also Read: COD Mobile anniversary update: Season 11 release date and patch notes

Long Shot Medal in COD Mobile: All you need to know

Long Shot medal in-game

As mentioned earlier, Long Shot is one of the multiplayer medals in COD Mobile. Its in-game description reads: ‘Killed an enemy with a long-distance shot.’

To receive the medal, players would have to kill a foe from a long distance. Users can easily attain it in the maps like Crossfire and Scrapyard, where long-range combats are quite common. Also, having a gun with a good scope helps in doing that.

Advertisement

‘Elite Marksman’ Seasonal Event in COD Mobile

Elite Marksman event in COD Mobile

The game's developers add several events in the game that provide the players with a wide variety of free rewards. In one of the recent seasonal events, the users were required to get five Long Shot medals to get the ‘LK-24 Black Top’ and 3000x Battle Pass XP.

It is very easy to get the medal, and users will be able to complete the task in a game or two. The event goes on for 17 days; therefore, players have ample time to complete it.

Also Read: How to aim like a pro in COD Mobile