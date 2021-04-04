Top 5 AS VAL load-outs in COD Mobile Season 2

AS VAL is one of the latest guns in COD Mobile Season 2.

In the most recent update, Activision came up with lots of new features in the game. The developers did their best to keep the game fresh and entertaining with new maps, new weapons, new game modes, and many more.

AS VAL is a Russian rifle with an integrated suppressor designed for stealth and immense power. Previously, it was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It was added to COD Mobile with the most recent update.

AS VAL has a slow bullet speed compared to other assault rifles in the game. But it can be more useful for long-range use than any other assault rifle. However, with good attachments, players can enhance the ability of the gun.

This article will suggest the five best loadouts for AS VAL.

AS VAL

Best five loadouts of AS VAL in COD Mobile Season 2:

Technically, there are no ideal loadouts for this weapon. It completely depends on the player and their preference. However, the following load-outs can get the best out of this gun in the game.

#1 - Close range hip fire

AS VAL is not as useful at close range as there are so many other guns in COD mobile which can outclass it in that range. However, players can use these attachments for better accuracy over close ranges.

Barrel: MIP 200mm mid-range barrel

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

#2 - Long-range

AS VAL is much more valuable for long-range flights. However, players can use these attachments for better accuracy over long ranges.

Barrel: MIP 200mm mid-range barrel

Stock: RTC Steady Stock

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Rear Grip: Stripped Grip Tape

#3 - Mid-range

Players can equip these attachments for the best out of AS VAL in mid-range fights in COD Mobile.

Barrel: MIP 200mm mid-range barrel

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

#4 - Tactical scoped loadout

Gamers can use the following attachments:

Barrel: MIP Quick Response Barrel

Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Perk: Full Ammo

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

#5 - Fast mobility loadout

Players can use these attachments for AS VAL in COD Mobile.

Barrel: MIP 20mm Mid-Range Barrel

Stock: RTC Steady Stock

Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Ammunition: Large Extended Mag B

Players have started to use this gun more often. Some professional players and streamers have agreed that it is an insane gun. With these attachments, players can enhance the ability of AS VAL in COD Mobile.