Top 5 loadouts for QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 2

The QQ9 is one of the most popular guns in COD Mobile Season 2. It is a fully automatic submachine gun with significant damage, fast fire rate, good accuracy, and moderate recoil.

In the most recent update, the developers made an ample amount of changes to the game. The QQ9 also got a hit-box buff, and according to some, it is taking over the meta since the buff.

However, this gun's effective range is pretty low compared to some other weapons in-game, as it provides only 16 meters of playable range.

QQ9 in the in-game loadout

But there will be some situations where gamers will need to use the QQ9 over longer ranges. Equipping the perfect attachments can help in this regard.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.

Best five loadouts of QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 2

Technically, there is no best loadout for this weapon. It ultimately depends on the player as per his/her preference. However, they can follow these loadouts to get the best out of this gun in COD Mobile.

#1 - Close range hip fire

QQ9 is one of the best guns for close combat in COD Mobile.

Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard

MIP Light Flash Guard Barrel : RTC Recon Tac Long

: RTC Recon Tac Long Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag

45 Round Extended Mag Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

#2 - Long-range

QQ9 is not as useful for long-ranges as some other guns in COD mobile outclass it in that range. However, players can use these attachments for better accuracy over long ranges.

Barrel : RTC Recon Tac Long

: RTC Recon Tac Long Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Underbarrel: Strike Forgriep

Strike Forgriep Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag

#3 - Mid-range

QQ9 only has 16 meters of effective range, and to improve this feature, gamers can use these attachments.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : RTC Recon Tac Long

: RTC Recon Tac Long Stock: No Stock

No Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag

Using these attachments, users can enhance the effective range up to 23 meters.

#4 - Tactical scoped loadout

Players can use the following attachments:

Barrel : MIP Tactical Barrel

: MIP Tactical Barrel Stock: MIP Strike Stock

MIP Strike Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: Fast Reload

#5 - Fast mobility loadout

Gamers can use these attachments in COD Mobile.

Barrel : Monolithic Integral Suppressor

: Monolithic Integral Suppressor Stock: No Stock/MIP Strike Stock

No Stock/MIP Strike Stock Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical

OWC Laser - Tactical Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Ammunition: Fast Reload