Top 5 loadouts for QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 2

The QQ9 is one of the most popular guns in COD Mobile Season 2. It is a fully automatic submachine gun with significant damage, fast fire rate, good accuracy, and moderate recoil.
In the most recent update, the developers made an ample amount of changes to the game. The QQ9 also got a hit-box buff, and according to some, it is taking over the meta since the buff.
However, this gun's effective range is pretty low compared to some other weapons in-game, as it provides only 16 meters of playable range.
But there will be some situations where gamers will need to use the QQ9 over longer ranges. Equipping the perfect attachments can help in this regard.
Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer.
Best five loadouts of QQ9 in COD Mobile Season 2
Technically, there is no best loadout for this weapon. It ultimately depends on the player as per his/her preference. However, they can follow these loadouts to get the best out of this gun in COD Mobile.
#1 - Close range hip fire
QQ9 is one of the best guns for close combat in COD Mobile.
- Muzzle: MIP Light Flash Guard
- Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long
- Stock: No Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical
- Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag
- Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
#2 - Long-range
QQ9 is not as useful for long-ranges as some other guns in COD mobile outclass it in that range. However, players can use these attachments for better accuracy over long ranges.
- Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long
- Stock: No Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical
- Underbarrel: Strike Forgriep
- Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag
#3 - Mid-range
QQ9 only has 16 meters of effective range, and to improve this feature, gamers can use these attachments.
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: RTC Recon Tac Long
- Stock: No Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical
- Ammunition: 45 Round Extended Mag
Using these attachments, users can enhance the effective range up to 23 meters.
#4 - Tactical scoped loadout
Players can use the following attachments:
- Barrel: MIP Tactical Barrel
- Stock: MIP Strike Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
- Ammunition: Fast Reload
#5 - Fast mobility loadout
Gamers can use these attachments in COD Mobile.
- Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor
- Stock: No Stock/MIP Strike Stock
- Laser: OWC Laser - Tactical
- Perk: Sleight of Hand
- Ammunition: Fast Reload