When is the Alcatraz map coming back in COD Mobile Season 2?

Alcatraz is one of the most popular Battle Royale maps in COD Mobile. Much of its popularity is owed to its comparatively small BR map hosting intense fights, unlike the long and tedious Classic map.

After Season 2, fans were upset because Alcatraz was removed from the game, and several new maps were introduced periodically as part of temporary events. However, the map seems to be making its way back into the game again.

This article will share every detail about the Alcatraz map's re-launching and other leaks for the upcoming gameplay modes.

Also Read: How to play COD Mobile on laptops and PCs using emulators in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Alcatraz map to re-launch soon in COD Mobile Season 2

Alcatraz made its debut on October 15, 2020, as part of COD Mobile's Season 11 Anniversary update. The map is temporarily unavailable but will appear in the game again on April 9th.

Alcatraz was immensely successful because it featured faster-paced gameplay than its other equivalents (Classic map). The map only had 40 players who were dropped at random.

Each player can only respawn five times per match. This was an ideal game mode for players who were looking for fast-paced and rugged action.

After the launch of Season 2, COD Mobile announced that it would be bringing in several new maps periodically in the BR mode. Hence, several maps like Blitz, Tank Mode, Sniper, and Warfare were added eventually.

Advertisement

Image via Activision

Finally, when there are only 10 days left for the season, COD Mobile is re-introducing the fan-favorite BR map Alcatraz on April 9th. However, according to COD Mobile's community post, the map will be taken down again on April 16th.

With Alcatraz re-launching in COD Mobile, some trusted sources also leaked upcoming changes to the game. Leaks suggest new Multiplayer maps - Monastery and Coastal city, a new Zombie mode map, and visual changes in the lobby.

Monastary Minimap 👀 pic.twitter.com/fwEysopnsN — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 24, 2021

In Chinese Beta the background of the lobby is Shi No Numa Map (Zombies Map) pic.twitter.com/9JVHH4GyEQ — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) March 24, 2021

Although Alcatraz is re-launching, it will be taken down once again on April 16th, as per a blog post by COD Mobile. Fans can only hope for its return in Season 3.

Read: PUBG Mobile Lite vs. COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?