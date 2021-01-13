PUBG Mobile Lite vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices in 2021?

Activision did a fantastic job in modernizing the Battle Royale genre and introducing it through COD Mobile. It offers various game modes that keep players engaged by giving them a dynamic experience. Conversely, PUBG Mobile Lite provides a raw experience. It is more focused on Battle Royale with other game modes on the side to ensure there is a mix for players.

COD and PUBG Mobile Lite offer different experiences to mobile users. Especially those with budget devices. This article will take a closer look at how COD Mobile stacks against PUBG Mobile Lite in terms of performance in lower-end Android devices.

Performance of PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite was launched in August 2019 to ensure players enjoy their beloved Battle Royale on low-end devices as PUBG Mobile couldn’t run smoothly on them. It requires approximately 600 MB of storage and 1 GB of RAM to run. The game runs incredibly smooth on budget devices. The developers have designed smaller maps (2x2 size) for the game to crunch its size. A total of 60 players drop instead of 100, as seen in PUBG Mobile. It also limits the game modes with Battle Royal, Arcade Mode, and EvoGround Mode as the prime choices.

Performance of COD Mobile

COD Mobile (CODM) was launched in October 2019. The game instantly succeeded with a plethora of game modes and new ways to compete in Battle Royale. CODM was meant for mid-to-higher-end devices. The game supports a high frame-rate of up to 120 and gives players options to make the game look more visually appealing. CODM runs on budget devices but has higher requirements compared to PUBG Mobile Lite. CODM requires a minimum of 2 GB RAM, 2 GB of storage, and Snapdragon 400 series or higher.

PUBG Mobile Lite run smoothly on lower-end devices and will be the perfect choice for players who own budget devices but also want to experience a good Battle Royale game.

