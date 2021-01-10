How to choose the best COD Mobile sensitivity settings

Considering COD Mobile is a shooting title, the shooting mechanics play a huge part in the game. Several factors determine the shooting mechanics and how players use them in combat situations. One of the most important but fundamental factors governing shooting are the sensitivity settings.

COD Mobile provides various ways to alter and customize sensitivity for each individual depending on their preferences. There are two types of sensitivity settings. One is for the multiplayer mode, while the other is for battle royale mode.

These options are available in the settings section of the game. However, changing the sensitivity settings can be a complex process. This article will discuss some presets and ways by which players can set their sensitivity to excel in the game.

Sensitivity settings for the Multiplayer mode

Sensitivity settings in COD Mobile Multiplayer

The rotation model under sensitivity settings should be fixed with the sensitivity switch being "Switch While opening ADS." Players are also advised to keep the Sensitivity Presets as Custom.

Camera sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 65

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 129

Sniper scope sensitivity: 82

Firing sensitivity for Multiplayer mode:

Standard sensitivity: 70

ADS sensitivity: 88

Tactic scope sensitivity: 125

Sniper scope sensitivity: 88

Gyroscope sensitivity:

Third-person sensitivity: 95

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 25

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 20

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 9

Sensitivity settings for the BR mode:

Sensitivity settings in COD Mobile Battle Royale

The basic settings will remain the same as Multiplayer mode.

Best Camera sensitivity for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 85

FPP view turning sensitivity: 55

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 80

3x tactical scope: 60

4x tactical scope: 55

Sniper scope sensitivity: 48

Firing sensitivity for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 75

FPP view turning sensitivity: 65

Optics: 90

Tactic scope sensitivity: 89

3x tactical scope: 48

4x tactical scope: 50

Sniper scope sensitivity: 35

Best gyroscope settings for the Battle Royale mode:

Third-person sensitivity: 98

FPP View turning Sensitivity: 75

Optics: 35

Tactical scope sensitivity: 30

3x tactical scope: 24

4x tactical scope: 20

Sniper scope sensitivity: 25

6x tactical scope: 15

8x tactical scope: 7

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings differ from each device, and what may be the best option in sensitivity for one in COD Mobile may not be the same for other players in the game.

