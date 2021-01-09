5 best AR guns in COD Mobile 2021

COD Mobile is a competitive shooter mobile game that depends heavily on its weapon classes. There are several weapon categories in COD Mobile. The game has divided these weapon categories based on their usage.

This article will take a closer look at the assault rifles category. Assault Rifles, also known by their short-form AR, are very stable close to medium-range weapons that usually pack decent damage and accuracy. Here are the top five AR guns in COD Mobile:

#1 - DR-H

Image via Dexterto

Damage: 47, Fire Rate: 57, Accuracy: 63, Mobility: 63, Range: 54, Controls: 57

DR-H is one of the most stable and consistent guns in COD Mobile. It offers great damage and accuracy during close to medium-range combat. The AR is also known for its ease of use and relatively simple recoil.

#2 - ASM10

Image via zilliongamer

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 55, Accuracy: 72, Mobility: 57, Range: 52, Controls: 52

ASM10 comes second on the list, considering its sheer damage number of 49. The gun also offers superior accuracy of 72, but lacks slightly in fire rate and control. The ASM10 is undoubtedly a tremendous weapon but requires a good amount of recoil control from its user.

#3 - AK-47

Image via zilliongamer

Damage: 48, Fire Rate: 55, Accuracy: 67, Mobility: 68, Range: 58, Controls: 44

The AK-47 is a famous weapon in most FPS games, and COD Mobile is not an exception. The AR has serious firepower with high damage and also offers some long-range combat potential. However, the gun is difficult to master, considering it has tricky recoil and low points in control.

#4 - Man-O-War

Image via sportskeeda

Damage: 49, Fire Rate: 50, Accuracy: 69, Mobility: 59, Range: 56, Controls: 53

Similar to ASM10, the Man-O-War packs some serious damage. It has great scores in the accuracy department. However, damage is only part of the AR’s story. It lacks a good amount of fire rate and offers little mobility, putting it fourth on this list.

#5 - M16

Image via ATTACKER Youtube channel

Damage: 45, Fire Rate: 48, Accuracy: 81, Mobility: 72, Range: 62, Controls: 68

The M16 is a strange weapon. It offers great accuracy with an 81 score. The gun also offers good mobility and control.

However, M16 lacks in the damage department and has a very low fire rate. Accurate shooters can do well with this weapon, but with so many game choices, the M16 falls in a weird spot.

Weapons stats credits: Zilliongamer website

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. What may seem the best to one may not be so to another.