5 easiest COD Mobile medals to get in January 2021

COD Mobile has a variety of game modes and features to engage its player base.

One of these features is the inclusion of medals which record player achievements. A medal is earned if a player can complete the achievement listed over the accolade. For example, Damage Dealer is an achievement which can be earned if a player deals more than 500 damage in a match.

There are a total of 85 medals in COD Mobile. 42 of these medals are exclusive to the multiplayer mode in the game. Most of the achievements which lead to medals are easy to complete. However, there are some achievements which are extremely easy. Here are five medals one can get in January 2021.

The five easiest medals in COD Mobile

#1 Headshot

Headshot medal in COD Mobile

Headshot is a Killstreak medal and one of the easiest achievements to complete in the game. One has to kill an enemy by shooting them in the head.

This achievement is so simple that players may complete it automatically in-game, as players will face many enemies and a headshot is not that difficult to land.

#2 Never Give Up

Never Give Up medal in COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Never Give Up is a battle royale medal. A player needs to get knocked down three times in a match to complete this achievement. It is a simple medal as it requires no skill. In fact, lower skilled players might have higher chances of completing this achievement.

#3 Medic

Medic medal in COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Medic achievement is simple to complete. It is a battle royale kill medal which requires players to heal more than 200 HP in a single Battle Royale match. Players can use combat scenarios to go down in HP and recover HP to complete this medal.

#4 Berserker

Berserker medal in COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Berserker is one of the easiest Killstreak medals in COD Mobile. To complete this achievement, players are required to kill three enemies consecutively without dying. Players need to play smart in between kills and be careful not to get knocked out. The key is to act stealthily after kills and achieve the target.

#5 Worm

Worm medal in COD Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Worm is one of the easiest medals to get in the game. It requires players to stay prone for more than 180 seconds in any of the maps. Players can complete this in both Battle Royale and Multiplayer mode. Players just need to find a safe and hidden place and stay prone for the time mentioned.

