Best weapons for ranked matches on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile recently saw the inclusion of the Rust map in ranked multiplayer, and knowing the best weapons on this small map is crucial.



Season 13 brought a lot of changes in Call of Duty Mobile, especially with respect to the ranked Mode. While the battle royale got two new guns, Peacekeeper MK2 and QXR, the ranked multiplayer went through a series of changes.

This included some weapon balances, new map inclusions, and a better matchmaking system in Call of Duty Mobile Season 13.

Who tf decided rust should be in ranked matches in this nonsense cod😭! — Mayowa⚜️✝️ (@mayorking01_) December 28, 2020

However, several gamers complained that a map as small as Rust shouldn't be on the ranked mode list. Nevertheless, Activision will keep the arena in Call the of Duty Mobile ranked multiplayer mode for a while.

Best weapons and strategies for Rust in Call of Duty Mobile

Why is Rust in Ranked!!!! Its not even fair to play it in ranked. I got killed by scorestreaks everytime I spawn! Also why is the punishment of leaving the match so unfair!? You guys care only about the money thats what I see so far. More skins= more bugs 🤬 — Naser (@naseralbryki1) December 25, 2020

The focus is to find the best angles and choke points to eliminate opponents while playing ranked multiplayer on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile. Subsequently, players should be equipped with the best weapon to eliminate enemies easily.

Fast-firing, quick-ADS, and a high-mobility weapon's class will give players the edge in this map.

Rust is now in the Ranked Rotation! pic.twitter.com/wI51KVsLC6 — Call Of Duty: Mobile Leaks & News (@PlayCODNews) December 21, 2020

The best strategy to follow while playing ranked multiplayer on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile is to patrol a certain spot. For instance, gamers can team up with one teammate to camp/hold a choke point. After dying, they can patrol back to the same spot, or hold a different angle.

Professional players usually tend to hold obscure chokepoints near spawns to trap opponents. While using a sniper on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile, gamers should try to practice ranged-combats on smaller maps.



The following images are perhaps the best spot for snipers on the map.



If gamers want to be sneaky while sniping opponents, then need mobility to be higher than 40.



The best snipers to use on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile are:



#1 - DL-Q33

Muzzle - RTC light muzzle Brake

- RTC light muzzle Brake Barrel - Free Floating

- Free Floating Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Ammunition - Extended Mag A

- Extended Mag A Stock - YKM Combat Stock



#2 - XPR-50

Barrel - RTC Long muzzle

- RTC Long muzzle Perk - Sleight of Hand

- Sleight of Hand Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Ammunition - OWC Stopping Power Reload

- OWC Stopping Power Reload Stock - No Stock



If gamers are going for close-combat then they have to keep an eye out for the choke points. Rust in Call of Duty Mobile has various angles that encourage camping and spawn trapping.

Players need to keep rotating on the map as much as they can. For instance, getting on top of the factory structure can allow players to spawn trap enemies from multiple angles.

So close to a 40 bomb in ranked 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/iRhc6MTaEs — GrapherLuisYT (@grapherluis) January 2, 2021

Players don't necessarily need to use snipers on this map. Having a good AR loadout, or a proper SMG class, might work brilliantly on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile. However, they are discouraged from using LMGs on this arena as it favors close-ranged combat.

Rust Map *BEST* HIDDEN SPOTS/GLITCHES in Hindi | Rust Map Glitch Spots| Call Of Duty Mobile Season11https://t.co/hN27Hsadza pic.twitter.com/cch5pzMKJh — Bunny Gaming (@BunnyGaming01) November 8, 2020

Similarly, the best ARs and SMGs to use on this arena in ranked multiplayer are:



#1 - AK-117

Barrel - OWC Marksman

- OWC Marksman Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Underbarrel - Strike Foregrip

- Strike Foregrip Stock - YKM Combat Stock

- YKM Combat Stock Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape



#2 - DR-H

Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard

- MIP Light Flash Guard Barrel - OWC Marksman

- OWC Marksman Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Ammunition - 30 Round OTM Mag

- 30 Round OTM Mag Stock - No Stock



#3 - HVK-30

Muzzle - RTC Light Muzzle Break

- RTC Light Muzzle Break Barrel - MIP Light

- MIP Light Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip

- Ranger Foregrip Stock - YKM Combat Stock



#4 - AGR-556

Barrel - MIP Extended Light Barrel

- MIP Extended Light Barrel Laser - OWC Tactical

- OWC Tactical Ammunition - 60 Round 5.56 Reload

- 60 Round 5.56 Reload Stock - YKM Combat Stock

- YKM Combat Stock Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip



#5 - Fennec

Muzzle - OWC Light Compensator

OWC Light Compensator Laser - OWC Tactical

OWC Tactical Ammunition - Extended Mag A

Extended Mag A Stock - RTC Steady Stock

RTC Steady Stock Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip



#6 - Razorback

Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard

- MIP Light Flash Guard Barrel - OWC Marksman

- OWC Marksman Laser - MIP Laser 5mW

- MIP Laser 5mW Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape

Stippled Grip Tape Stock - YKM Light Stock

Gamers can use these weapons easily while rushing or camping a spot. However, it is advisable to keep moving on the map, as the spawn-algorithm places opponents at odd locations.

Note: The weapons in this article are the writers' choice, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.