Best weapons for ranked matches on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile recently saw the inclusion of the Rust map in ranked multiplayer, and knowing the best weapons on this small map is crucial.
Season 13 brought a lot of changes in Call of Duty Mobile, especially with respect to the ranked Mode. While the battle royale got two new guns, Peacekeeper MK2 and QXR, the ranked multiplayer went through a series of changes.
This included some weapon balances, new map inclusions, and a better matchmaking system in Call of Duty Mobile Season 13.
However, several gamers complained that a map as small as Rust shouldn't be on the ranked mode list. Nevertheless, Activision will keep the arena in Call the of Duty Mobile ranked multiplayer mode for a while.
Best weapons and strategies for Rust in Call of Duty Mobile
The focus is to find the best angles and choke points to eliminate opponents while playing ranked multiplayer on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile. Subsequently, players should be equipped with the best weapon to eliminate enemies easily.
Fast-firing, quick-ADS, and a high-mobility weapon's class will give players the edge in this map.
The best strategy to follow while playing ranked multiplayer on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile is to patrol a certain spot. For instance, gamers can team up with one teammate to camp/hold a choke point. After dying, they can patrol back to the same spot, or hold a different angle.
Professional players usually tend to hold obscure chokepoints near spawns to trap opponents. While using a sniper on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile, gamers should try to practice ranged-combats on smaller maps.
The following images are perhaps the best spot for snipers on the map.
If gamers want to be sneaky while sniping opponents, then need mobility to be higher than 40.
The best snipers to use on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile are:
#1 - DL-Q33
- Muzzle - RTC light muzzle Brake
- Barrel - Free Floating
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - Extended Mag A
- Stock - YKM Combat Stock
#2 - XPR-50
- Barrel - RTC Long muzzle
- Perk - Sleight of Hand
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - OWC Stopping Power Reload
- Stock - No Stock
If gamers are going for close-combat then they have to keep an eye out for the choke points. Rust in Call of Duty Mobile has various angles that encourage camping and spawn trapping.
Players need to keep rotating on the map as much as they can. For instance, getting on top of the factory structure can allow players to spawn trap enemies from multiple angles.
Players don't necessarily need to use snipers on this map. Having a good AR loadout, or a proper SMG class, might work brilliantly on Rust in Call of Duty Mobile. However, they are discouraged from using LMGs on this arena as it favors close-ranged combat.
Similarly, the best ARs and SMGs to use on this arena in ranked multiplayer are:
#1 - AK-117
- Barrel - OWC Marksman
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Underbarrel - Strike Foregrip
- Stock - YKM Combat Stock
- Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape
#2 - DR-H
- Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard
- Barrel - OWC Marksman
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - 30 Round OTM Mag
- Stock - No Stock
#3 - HVK-30
- Muzzle - RTC Light Muzzle Break
- Barrel - MIP Light
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip
- Stock - YKM Combat Stock
#4 - AGR-556
- Barrel - MIP Extended Light Barrel
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - 60 Round 5.56 Reload
- Stock - YKM Combat Stock
- Underbarrel - Ranger Foregrip
#5 - Fennec
- Muzzle - OWC Light Compensator
- Laser - OWC Tactical
- Ammunition - Extended Mag A
- Stock - RTC Steady Stock
- Underbarrel - Operator Foregrip
#6 - Razorback
- Muzzle - MIP Light Flash Guard
- Barrel - OWC Marksman
- Laser - MIP Laser 5mW
- Rear Grip - Stippled Grip Tape
- Stock - YKM Light Stock
Gamers can use these weapons easily while rushing or camping a spot. However, it is advisable to keep moving on the map, as the spawn-algorithm places opponents at odd locations.
Note: The weapons in this article are the writers' choice, and what may seem the best to one may not be so to another.Published 04 Jan 2021, 09:34 IST