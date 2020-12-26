Top five SMGs in Call Of Duty Mobile Season 13

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 13 has brought about a new SMG weapons meta which players are enjoying during the festive season.

The last season was plagued with everyone spamming the Fennec-Akimbo combo, from pub matches to ranked matches. Naturally, gamers expected that the SMG category might get nerfed in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Much to the players' surprise, Activision decided to add a new SMG and tweak the loot pool in BR to feature better SMGs in Call Of Duty Mobile. This has facilitated a SMG+AR/LMG meta in Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale.

The best five SMGs in Call Of Duty Mobile Season 13

Activision introduced the new QXR SMG in Call Of Duty Mobile at the beginning of Season 13. Subsequently, the entire loot pool in BR was adjusted and featured different weapons.

While the HG-40 was removed from the loot pool, weapons like PDW-57, QXR, and Razorback were added to the mix in Call Of Duty Mobile BR. Similarly, SMGs like QQ9, AGR and RUS-79U received relatively small buffs in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Players will therefore need to know which SMGs to choose in the current COD Mobile Season to win every round. The five top SMGs in Call Of Duty Mobile are listed below.

#5 - AGR 556 - This SMG was introduced in the Season 12 Battle Pass and stands as one of the best weapons Call Of Duty Mobile.

AGR 556 Tree Topper - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The AGR 556 has about 60 bullets in its magazine which can spray at a fire-rate of 73. Simultaneously, this weapon has a 60 round 5.56 ammo mag, which does more damage than the regular version.

AGR stats - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Rare and Epic variants of the AGR 556 can be found in Call Of Duty Mobile. Usually, this weapon is great for close to mid-range combat. However, players can make proper adjustments to make it a long-range killer.

#4 - QQ9 - Another fast-firing SMG with extensive HIP fire accuracy, the QQ9 is one of the more suitable options if players are looking for recoil control and damage rate.

QQ9 Neon Grunge - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The 30mm rounds magazine packs a punch with increased damage. The mobility and range this weapon offers are beyond compare.

Black Gold QQ9 - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Rare and Epic variant of the QQR can be found in Call Of Duty Mobile. This weapon is extremely potent for close-ranged HIP fire and mid-to-long range single fire.

#3 - MSMC - The MSMC might not be on the top five list for several players, but there is no argument overshadowing MSMC's stats in Call Of Duty Mobile.

MSMC Stats - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The MSMC dominated lobbies before the Fennec was added to Call Of Duty Mobile. The sheer brilliance of the weapon lies in its rapid fire-rate and impeccable accuracy.

MSMC HotRod - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

Players cannot find this weapon in the BR loot pool in Call Of Duty Mobile. However, players can equip a custom version of this weapon through the loadout drop.

#2 - QXR - The recently introduced QXR is a design replica of the MP7 from other Call Of Duty titles. This weapon shreds opponents with its fire rate, but that is just the beginning of its capacity.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The QXR is incredibly strong with close-range HIP fire accuracy and has the potential to be a mid-to-long range SMG in Call Of Duty Mobile. With the proper attachments, this weapon can wipe out entire squads in BR mode.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Rare and Epic variant of the QXR can be found in Call Of Duty Mobile. Players are advised to use Stabilizer/Void mods for this weapon in BR.

#1 - Fennec - Despite all the criticism, the Fennec remains the top dog in the SMG category in Call Of Duty Mobile. While the community frowns on the usage of the Akimbo Perk, the Fennec is not the strongest SMG by any chance.

✨🌠 Take advantage of the close, mid, and long range options while also enjoying the dynamic effects this weapon has to provide.



☝🏼 The very first Mythic Weapon is arriving and you don't want to miss it!



It is just the fastest firing weapon in Call Of Duty Mobile. This factor alone is enough to make the Fennec a beast in the game. Adapting to its recoil pattern might require a higher skill level.

Golden camo for Fennec - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Fennec spews bullets at a fire-rate of 111 and is deadly at close range. Players can make adjustments with a longer Barrel to add some stability and range to the weapon.

Fennec Verdant - Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Rare variant of the Fennec can be found in Call Of Duty Mobile. However, players are advised to use an Extended mod with the weapon for maximum efficiency.