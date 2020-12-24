Activision introduces the QXR SMG in COD Mobile Season 13

Activision has introduced a new fast-firing SMG in COD Mobile Season 13, and it is instantly becoming a fan favorite.

Recently, Activision updated the challenges in-game and posted a short trailer showcasing the QXR SMG in COD Mobile.

Simultaneously, Activision restructured the loot pool for every SMG in COD Mobile's Battle Royale mode. Both Alcatraz and Isolated have brand new weapons spawning on the floor.

💨 Move swiftly

💥 & shoot rapidly!



🆕 New weapon, QXR is obtainable through the Run and Gun Seasonal Challenge available to play NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/qzhc2V07WN — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 24, 2020

The Season 13 Battle Pass in COD Mobile also brought the Peacekeeper AR to the mix of mid to long-range weapons. However, the winter-themed update has radically changed each SMG in COD Mobile.

Related: How to get the Ghost - Stealth skin for free

The new QXR SMG in COD Mobile Season 13

Image via COD Mobile

Advertisement

The new SMG in COD Mobile Season 13 is known as QXR, a remastered version of the MP7 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Just like its counterpart, the QXR is an instant killing machine that works best in close-range combats. However, this weapon only spawns as a floor loot SMG in COD Mobile Royale for now.

Image via COD Mobile

Players will find them most often in the Rare variant with about 50 magazine capacity in COD Mobile Battle Royale. The QXR can be unlocked by players once they complete all the tasks in the "Run and Gun" Seasonal Challenges.

This brand new SMG in COD Mobile spews bullets with a fire rate of 80. It deals about 39 damage, which is made up for by the mobility it offers players as an SMG in COD Mobile.

Image via COD Mobile

The QXR SMG in COD Mobile has 66 in Accuracy and ranges at 44 with recoil control. This makes it one of the fastest killing machine available in-game.

Only the Fennec (without the Akimbo Perk) offers the same effectiveness as a competitive SMG in COD Mobile. Also, Activision has hinted at a Legendary variant of the QXR SMG coming soon to COD mobile.

Advertisement

Firstly, gamers will have to complete the following challenges in order to acquire the QXR SMG in COD Mobile Season 13.

Run and Gun Seasonal Challenges in COD Mobile:

Kill 20 enemies in any mode

Kill 30 enemies with any SMG in COD Mobile

Kill 50 enemies with any SMG in COD Mobile

Kill 30 enemies with any SMG equipped with three attachments

Kill 30 enemies with any SMG equipped with four attachments

Kill 20 enemies with any PDW-57 equipped with any five attachments

Kill 20 enemies with Cordite equipped with any three attachments

Fireside Lucky Draw brings the Legendary variant of QXR SMG in COD Mobile

🎅🏼🎄 Summon Santa's littler helpers to help you SLEIGH your enemies!



🎁✨ New legendary weapon and epic items will be available in the #CODMobile store later today at 4PM PST! pic.twitter.com/BqktDgNY1s — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) December 23, 2020

Following this, Activision released a short trailer for the Fireside Lucky Draw coming soon in COD Mobile Season 13. It features a winter-themed outfit variant for Scylla named "Sleigher."

Advertisement

Similarly, the trailer also featured the Legendary variant of the QXR SMG in COD Mobile Season 13. This will be the third Legendary weapon released in a Lucky Draw during Season 13.

QXR will be available to obtain in a season challenge next season! pic.twitter.com/OmbSe45cv3 — Call of Duty Mobile News & Leaks (@PlayCODUpdates) December 19, 2020

The Legendary QXR SMG in COD Mobile is known as the Secret Santa, and it features a Christmas themed design with confetti kill-effects.

Naturally, players would want to get their hands on this new Legendary QXR. Data miners have predicted that the complete lucky draw will cost around 2000-2400 CP.

The trailer featuring the gun being used in MP mode suggests that the meta is about to change in Ranked Matches. Earlier, gamers reported of being tired with the Fennec-Akimbo meta in COD Mobile MP Ranked Matches.

Image via COD Mobile

Razorback (Rare and Epic variant), LK24 (Rare and Epic), and BK57 (Rare and Epic) have been added to the loot pool in COD Mobile Battle Royale.

These weapons with the Peacekeeper MK2 and QXR influence a SMG+AR dominated loadout for COD Mobile BR players.

Hopefully, this new SMG in COD Mobile will induce some much-needed change in the game, both in Multiplayer and Battle Royale.