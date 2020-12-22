New Nuketown Russia map for Call Of Duty Mobile Season 13: All you need to know

Call Of Duty Mobile: Season 13 is here and Activision is releasing a remastered version of Nuketown Russia.

Just like Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Call Of Duty Mobile is about to be handed some changes in Season 13. The most important change being a brand new winter-themed Nuketown Map.

While this has been on the cards for some time, the developers at Activision kept it close to their chest. There are currently four new game modes in the featured Multiplayer section.

Nuketown Russia will likely be added to this section as soon as the other game modes are removed.

Call Of Duty Mobile is about to get a new Nuketown Russia Map in Season 13

Popular content creator iFerg mentioned in his video that the Nuketown Russia map might be a copied version from Call Of Duty Black Ops 4.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

The Nuketown Russia map will come to Call Of Duty Mobile after the Battle Pass is released. The official blog mentions that there will be some added features in the new remastered map.

The design for the Alcatraz BR map has been taken from Call Of Duty Black Ops 4. Thus, it is logical to expect Call Of Duty Mobile featuring another map from Black Ops 4.

Simultaneously, leaks suggest it might feature some design features from Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War Nuketown'84.

The official blog also mentions that it is best to position onself between the two train cars on the Nuketown Russia map. This allows players to hide and peek at opponents that are trying to shoot from either building.

Simultaneously, Nuketown Russia is an open map which allows Scorestreaks like Vtol and Stealth Choppers to flourish with easy frags.

The developers mentioned in the official blog that using Care Packages, Counter-UAVs and Sentry Guns at choke points would work like a charm.

Activision mentioned:

"For the heavy slayers, Scorestreaks like the MQ-27 Dragonfire, the Cluster Strike, and the Stealth Chopper can all inflict devastating damage to your opponents."

A new Nuketown map in Call Of Duty Mobile is going to be exciting for fans. The Nuketown Russia map will, perhaps, be winter-themed with several Christmas trees.

Subsequently, Call Of Duty Mobile is going through a major change with several new maps being included. One of these maps is called Rebirth; a winter-themed map found in Multiplayer mode.

Image via Call Of Duty Mobile

In fact, Activision has hinted that players will get to enjoy several winter-themed maps like these during December-January. For instance, Raid was turned into a winter-themed map and added as a Feature game mode.

Image via Call Of Duty

Similarly, Prop Hunt, Cranked and Rapid Fire are also three new game modes. Call Of Duty Mobile players can expect Nuketown Russia to be included in all these game modes.

However, Activision might not change the traditional Nuketown map for Ranked Multiplayer games. Players have complained throughout Season 12 about Ranked matches being ruined by Fennec Akimbo users.

Thus, it is plausible to expect that Activision will take measures to improve the quality of Ranked matches in Call Of Duty Mobile.

Simultaneously, Activision has nerfed several weapons and equipment, the most prominent one being the Akimbo Perk for Fennec.

Hopefully, players will enjoy these new weapons, game modes and new maps coming to Call Of Duty Mobile in Season 13.