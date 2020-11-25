Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week, Nuketown '84 and latest patch notes

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week is coming, along with the first throwback map, Nuketown '84, in the latest patch update.

Players and fans have been eagerly waiting for the devs to announce Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week. Ever since its official release, players have reported how challenging it is to level up weapons and obtain XP.

List of reported changes in the latest #BlackOpsColdWar update:



• New option: Aim Response Curve Type

• Ray Gun & Ring of Fire high round strategy nerfed

• M16, AUG, and FFAR nerfed

• Some scorestreak score value changes



No official patch notes yet, stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/6AXR02wFuL — Black Ops Cold War News (@CODColdWarNews) November 20, 2020

However, with this latest announcement, players will try to rank up as quickly as possible in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week. Ideally, players should target ranking up weapons which need 1000+ kills.

Simultaneously, developers have also added one of the most popular maps, Nuketown '84, to Black Ops Cold War. Thus, the latest patch update comes with some great news for Call Of Duty fanatics.

As for Call Of Duty: Warzone, it is still unsure whether there will be a Season 7. Reports suggest that Warzone might get integrated with Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week and Nuketown in the latest patch update

Now live in #BlackOpsColdWar:



✅ Nuketown 24/7

✅ Double XP

✅ 2x Weapon XP pic.twitter.com/BuNswUCztT — Black Ops Cold War News (@CODColdWarNews) November 24, 2020

Treyarch has also mentioned a few relevant changes in their patch notes. These changes include some of the most requested updates from the community.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week and Nuketown '84 remains the highlight of this patch.

For instance, players were eagerly looking forward to the Hardpoint spawn logic, which would take them less time to reach the area. Along with this, Treyarch has also fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination mode.

The official blog mentioned the following about Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Double XP week:

"Jump into the Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist, and level up to your heart’s content with Double XP and Double Weapon XP all week long until 10AM PT Monday!"

Double XP and Double Weapon XP are enabled in Multiplayer and Zombies through 10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT on Monday, 30th November. This will be crucial for players complaining about the prolonged grind in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War .

Thus, players will have a week (from 24th to 30th November) to rank up all their weapons. Indeed, the spawn adjustment and the necessary bug fixes will help players focus on their grind much more.

The detailed patch notes are as follows:

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Nuketown ‘84

Added Nuketown ’84 to 6v6 map rotation in Quick Play Core and Hardcore playlists.

Added Nuketown 24/7 featured playlist.

Added Nuketown ’84 to Custom Games map list.

Crossroads Strike

Addressed an issue in Crossroads Strike that allowed players to contest a Hardpoint and Control zone outside of the intended objective boundary.

Camos

Addressed an issue where incorrect images would show for Diamond & Gold weapon camo rewards in the After-Action Report.

Addressed an issue where Knife camos would not progress if in the primary weapon slot.

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur in Domination.

ZOMBIES

Gameplay

Addressed an issue that could prevent zombies from attacking the player after teleporting from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that allowed players to leave the gameplay space when teleporting back from the Dark Aether.

Addressed an issue that could cause a main quest item from timing out, causing a progression break.

Gunsmith

Addressed an issue that could cause the player to sometimes lose functionality at the pause menu if the Gunsmith remained open after the intro cutscene.

Trials

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused an incorrect Pack-a-Punch camo to appear on weapons obtained from Trials.

UI

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect Revive UI to appear at the end of a match.

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Added Nuketown ‘84 to the Onslaught map list.

Added a new Onslaught Challenge with a unique Weapon Blueprint reward.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 drops on 10th December 2020. Hopefully, players will be able to take advantage of this Double XP event and rank up to level 55 while maxing out most weapons as well.