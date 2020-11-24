Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War offers a versatile assortment of weapons when it comes to close and mid-range combat.

However, the question of the five best guns in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be a subjective one. While several players might prefer the three-round burst fire SMGs, others prefer the high-bullet-velocity Tactical rifles.

Popular YouTuber TheXclisiveAce made a comprehensive video about the five best weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, the list only includes Tactical Rifles, SMGs, and Assault Rifles.

Also read - "Be Thankful": Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developers receive backlash after telling people to be "good to them"

The five best weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

1)MP5

Advertisement

Image credits - Sportskeeda

To start with the best gun in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the MP5 is an absolute fan favorite. This weapon is designed for mid to close-range combat and is unstoppable in close quarters.

The best MP5 loadouts for Call of Duty: Cold War , best mp5 class loadout cold war setup attachments #gaming pic.twitter.com/LT5ZZ4gB0W — Electronics Bonanza (@ElectronicsBon1) November 18, 2020

All the maps in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are designed in a way that encourages close-ranged combat. Thus, the MP5 trumps every other SMG on the list. However, the MP5 doesn't kill as fast as the AK-74u. It still has the second-best bullet-velocity in the SMG category.

Players are advised to select attachments that would amplify bullet-velocity, as the MP5 already has a controllable recoil.

2)AUG

Image credits - Sportskeeda

This is a burst fire tactical rifle that offers high damage, moderate recoil and slower movement speeds when firing. Thebuilt-in optic provides 1.5x magnification. The AUG stands out as the best burst fire tactical rifle in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The skill required to handle a burst fire weapon is much higher than full-auto weapons. With the three-round burst fire, as well as the mid-range capabilities and manageable recoil, the AUG trumps the M16.

Simultaneously, players have to be extremely precise with their aim, and they might have to depend on crosshair placement and pre-fire to get the best out of this weapon.

3)AK-74u

Advertisement

Image credits - Sportskeeda

TheAK-74u is a full-auto submachine gun. It has improved damage and range, with reliable weapon control. The AK-74u has the fastest time to kill in the SMG category. It takes only about 258ms to kill an opponent, thereby making it the quickest weapon in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The bullet-velocity on the AK-74u trumps every other full-auto SMG. Even the assault rifles in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War might fall short in front of this weapon. This allows players to take fights from mid to long-range. The only problem with the AK-74u is the time it takes to ADS.

4)AK-47

Image via - gameswith.net

Perhaps the king of assualt rifles, the AK-47 reigns supreme in mid to long range combat. The handling and recoil of this weapon are quite flexible in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Although it has excellent stopping power mid to close range, SMGs might beat this weapon in close-combat. This is because of the slow fire rate. However, the high damage and bullet-velocity gives it an edge over other Assault Rifles.

The ADS timing and mobility offered by the AK-47 might not be the best in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Nevertheless, it still stands as one of the best assault rifles in the game. Players should use attachments to improve the bullet-velocity of the AK-47.

5)Type 63

Image via - YouTube

The Type 63 is a semi-automatic tactical rifle which boasts high damage and reliable accuracy with lower ammo capacity. It offers excellent visibility and control while firing.

The speciality of the Type 63 lies in its damage capacity. As TheXclisiveAce mentions, players need to hit just one headshot and one body shot for a kill. That makes this weapon a two-shot killer. Simultaneously, players can get a kill with three body shots as well.

This quality makes the Type 63 one of the most potent weapons in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Compared to full-auto weapons, the Type 63 offers better ADS timing and recoil control. Players are advised to use attachments that amplify its fire rate.

In order to select the best gun, players need to look out for three key features - time to kill, recoil control, and ADS speed/movement speed. Choosing the best gun depends entirely on personal preferences, but this list could act as a solid guide to any new players.

Advertisement

Related - Call Of Duty: Warzone probably will not get Season 7; might get integrated with Black Ops Cold War