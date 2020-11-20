The MP5 has quickly been named the best submachine gun, and possibly best overall gun, in Black Ops Cold War.

Now that Black Ops Cold War has officially released, the days of the Alpha and Beta MP5 are no more. The weapon is even more powerful than anyone could have imagined.

People are actually furious at the usefulness of the MP5. It is all anyone seems to be using in Black Ops Cold War. The SMG already rips through opponents, to the extent that giving it a complete loadout can make it absolutely ridiculous.

The best MP5 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

Attachments

Optic : Axial Arms 3X

: Axial Arms 3X Muzzle : Infantry Compensator

: Infantry Compensator Barrel : 9.5” Ranger

: 9.5” Ranger Body : SOF Target Designator

: SOF Target Designator Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

These attachments give the MP5 a crazy amount of versatility. It can match up with some Black Ops Cold War assault rifles in terms of range and damage.

The barrel and the Axial Arms 3x optic give a crazy boost to bullet velocity and range. The remaining attachments, such as the Airborne Elastic Wrap and SOF Target Designator, just add insult to injury. It can mark enemies and nearly remove flinch when aiming down the sights.

Wild Card and Perks

Wildcard

Perk Greed

Perks

Flak Jacket

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Gearhead

Ninja

Ghost

With no need for Gunfighter, Perk Greed is the perfect Wildcard to pick. It gives Black Ops Cold War players an additional perk from each category.

Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask are the key resistance perks. Stealth perks always come in handy with Ninja and Ghost. Lastly, Gearhead speeds up the Field Upgrade recharge and Tracker makes it easy to hunt down the opponent.

Equipment

Lethal

Semtex Grenade

Tactical

Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade

SAM Turret

The equipment is pretty standard here. The Semtex is the go to lethal equipment with a class like this in Black Ops Cold War. It allows for quick and easy grenade placements. Stun grenades are a great way to create an entry point.

The MP5 is fast, and stunning an opponent will leave them with no time to react. The Field Upgrade can be interchangeable, but the SAM Turret is a fun choice. It keeps the skies guarded while the player is busy running things on the ground.