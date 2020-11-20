Black Ops Cold War gives players the choice between two types of grenades.

The question is as old as time. Is the Frag or Semtex the better option for lethal equipment?

Black Ops Cold War players don't have it any easier in the new game. Both types of grenades have their pros and cons. At the end of the day, it truly is up to the player to use the grenade that best fits the play style. When arguing which is better overall, the Semtex takes the lead against the Frag.

Should you use the Frag or Semtex Grenade in Black Ops Cold War?

First, let's go over both types of grenades.

Frag Grenade

Image via Activision

The Frag Grenade unlocks at level 4 in Black Ops Cold War. This is the standard grenade type available for loadouts. It can be cooked in order to explode quicker upon landing.

Cooking means holding the throw button down. This makes the fuse much shorter after throwing it. It can be bounced off of walls into cover and used quite tactically. A downside is that the Frag Grenade can be picked up and thrown back by enemy players.

Semtex Grenade

Image via Activision

The Semtex has been a staple of fast play for a long time in Call of Duty. That transfers over to Black Ops Cold War with no issues. It unlocks a bit later than the Frag at level 39, but it is worth the wait.

The Semtex actually has more coverage than the Frag. The biggest drawback is the inability to ricochet it into position like the Frag. Otherwise, it can stick to any surface, including players. It is easily a more fast-paced grenade for those wanting to do outright damage.

Overall

While both grenades have their positives, the Semtex outshines the Frag by just a bit. While the Frag is good at clearing rooms, the Semtex is good at destroying them. Players will see a Frag indicator and run. When seeing a Semtex however, there just really isn't much time to act.

The Semtex will blow up and take them down rather than displacing them. Black Ops Cold War is looking like an extremely quick game based on the current meta, and the Semtex Grenade fits that all too perfectly.