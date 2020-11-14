Black Ops Cold War has a slew of weapons in every category.

Is anyone surprised by what the best submachine in the game is? Probably not. It is the reigning king of SMG weapons in recent Call of Duty games, the MP5. Black Ops Cold War is not spared from this SMG's dominance. Just like in Modern Warfare and Warzone, the Black Ops Cold War MP5 absolutely rips through enemies and allows for crazy mobility. In fact, this version of the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War might even be better than the previous iterations. It kills incredibly fast and even has some solid range to it.

The best submachine gun in Black Ops Cold War

MP5

The MP5 is unlocked at level 4 in Black Ops Cold War. That is an extremely quick unlock for one of the best weapons in the whole game. The weapon is everywhere. Players are loading into a game, no matter the mode, looking to wreck with the MP5.

The fact that attachments are available for this SMG just seems unfair to the other weapons. Being able to make the MP5 even better in Black Ops Cold War is just plain nuts. There are loadouts that can up this weapon's speed. Some loadouts can make it a stealthy player's dream. There are even some that can make it a long-range destroyer.

Comparisons

The only true comparison to make in Black Ops Cold War with the MP5 is against the AK-74u. The AK-74u is a great starter SMG. It truly gets the job done. The MP5 just seems to outshine it in many ways, though.

The MP5 has better control than its counterpart. The range in which damage can be dealt with is much better also much better in the MP5. It is overall a better weapon than the AK74u, but that doesn't mean the AK74u is not a solid SMG to run with.