Best MP5 loadout in COD: Black Ops Cold War

Players are torn about COD: Black Ops Cold War, with some thinking that the upcoming COD will be a breath of fresh air. Based on their time in the beta, others are fed up with skilled-based matchmaking and some issues that have arisen.

Regardless, COD: Black Ops Cold War is on its way in November. The Alpha and Beta are meant to figure out what needs tweaking before the full release. One thing that all players can agree on is the usefulness of the MP5. Much like in COD: Warzone, this gun can shred with the right loadout and in the right hands.

Best COD: Black Ops Cold War MP5 loadout

Image Credits: Activision

Attachments

Barrel: 10.8” Paratrooper

The 10.8” Paratrooper barrel attachment in COD: Black Ops Cold War slightly raises the MP5’s effective damage range and dramatically increases its muzzle velocity. Small reductions in aiming movement speed and sprinting movement speed do occur.

Underbarrel: Foregrip

The standard Foregrip attachment in COD: Black Ops Cold War is pretty straightforward. It assists the MP5 with recoil, as the horizontal recoil control is upped by 15%.

Advertisement

Stock: Tactical Stock

The Tactical Stock is the standard one and raises aiming movement speed with the MP5 by 10%. This offsets the penalty to the same movement speed from the barrel attachment.

Magazine: Fast Mag

The Fast Mag does precisely what it says it does. With the MP5, the point is to unload, reload, and unload some more. In COD: Black Ops Cold War, this attachment raises the reload speed of the magazine.

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

The Quickdraw Handle allows players to aim down the sights of the MP5 much quicker. It gets a slight boost, making it easier to switch from the hipfire view.

Overall, this attachment loadout for the MP5 is to make it a well-balanced weapon. Many of the COD: Black Ops Cold War maps can accommodate an SMG play style, and these attachments give speed in some areas, and range in others.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best MP5 loadout in COD: Black Ops Cold War.