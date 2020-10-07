The upcoming dates for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta were recently released as the version is slated to drop on the PS4 as the week comes to a close. As players prepare for the download of Black Ops Cold War on other platforms at a later time, Activision released the requirements for PC.

The first Black Ops Cold War Alpha was only available on PlayStation 4, so the detailed specs for PC are a new piece of information.

Black Ops Cold War PC specs revealed for upcoming Beta

The PC Beta specs for Black Ops Cold War include a chart of both the minimum specs for the game and the recommended ones. In general, players will want to make sure the minimum is met. The Specs for Black Ops Cold War on PC are as follows, as has been clarified by Charlie Intel:

MINIMUM SPECIFICATIONS

OS : Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later)

: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (1803 or later) CPU : Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i5 2500k or AMD equivalent VIDEO : Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 670 2GB / GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB HDD : 45GB HD space

: 45GB HD space NETWORK : Broadband Internet connection

: Broadband Internet connection SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible. Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

RECOMMENDED SPECIFICATIONS

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack)

Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Service Pack) CPU: Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent

Intel Core i7 4770k or AMD equivalent GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / GTX 1660 Super 6GB or AMD Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 RAM: 16GB

16GB HDD: 45GB HD space

45GB HD space NETWORK: a Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection SOUND CARD: DirectX Compatible. Requires DirectX 12 compatible system

(Image Credit: Activision)

One noticeable aspect of the Black Ops Cold War specs is the amount of Hard Drive space needed for the Beta. The exact download size isn't specified, but the 45GB of hard drive space most likely isn't far off, as it is listed in both sections. The current Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is already notorious for the massive amount of Hard Drive space needed on PC.

Because the download is unable to be split up between Spec Ops, Multiplayer, and Campaign on PC, the download size has become unmanageable for many players. As of now, the PC download size for Modern Warfare is at over 250GB. That has the potential to take up an entire hard drive for some, and hopefully that problem doesn't reappear with the release of Black Ops Cold War.

As for the Black Ops Cold War Beta dates, the information gets a bit convoluted. This info comes from Charlie Intel:

Weekend 1: PlayStation 4 Exclusive

Early Access Begins: October 8

October 8 Open Beta Begins: October 10

October 10 Weekend 1 Ends: October 12

Weekend 2: Beta on PS4, Xbox One, and PC