Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a lot of exciting news surrounding it right now. The multiplayer trailer was recently revealed and the multiplayer live stream was unveiled shortly after.

There's a lot of focus and high hopes for the next installment in the Black Ops series. In some ways, Treyarch is taking a step back into its roots of face-paced multiplayer action. In other ways, they have riffed off of some great features that Modern Warfare brought to the table, and then added some of their own.

Top 5 new features in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

#5 - Multiple campaign endings

In an effort to garner more player freedom in Call of Duty, Treyarch decided to add multiple endings to the single-player campaign. Based on the decisions that a player makes throughout the story, different conclusions to the story will happen.

This a great addition to Call of Duty that really hasn't been tried before. The Black Ops franchise, with all of its characters and crazy story lines, is the perfect place to test out the new feature. Call of Duty usually has single player campaigns that are focused on the movie-like action, so this feature should feel different for any long-time Call of Duty player.

#4 - Faster gameplay

This feature is more of a removal rather than an addition, but still a great change from Modern Warfare nonetheless. It's confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will not have mounting weapons or door peaking. That is fantastic news for Cold War multiplayer.

All those features did in Modern Warfare was add an unwanted element of camping that promoted slowed-down gameplay. Later in Modern Warfare's life cycle, Infinity Ward seemed to realized this, and maps with faster pacing were added, but it was too little too late.

#3 - Create-A-Class improvements

Create-A-Class has been a staple feature of Call of Duty for a very long time. But the goal is always to enhance what is already there. Cold War seems to be doing just that.

The most exciting portion of it might be that the Gunsmith is coming back. Players can expect up to 54 attachments per weapon in a more streamlined version of what Modern Warfare started. WildCards are also making a comeback, and with some of the class combos, it will be possible to add eight attachments to weapons.

#2 - Cross-play

Another feature that is being improved upon from a past game, cross-play will be making a return. This started with Modern Warfare after Fortnite made it popular to do so. The feature has been a huge success and brings every player together.

What Cold War is bringing to the table is cross-platform along with cross-generation. In practice, an Xbox One player can join a PS5 player and vice versa. PC is also included with this cross-generation system as well.

#1 - Warzone continued

In a first-time move for Call of Duty, Warzone will continue to stay in the fold and be supported right along with Black Ops Cold War. Seasonal DLC and content will be released for both in tandem. Progress from Warzone will also carry over, likely within the Cold War Battle Pass.

This is great news for all Call of Duty players, and especially for people who really enjoy Warzone.