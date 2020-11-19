Players aren't quite shocked, but are still downright upset about the overpowered MP5 in Black Ops Cold War.

The MP5 has been the most popular weapon in Black Ops Cold War since launch. Much like Modern Warfare and Warzone, the MP5 absolutely dominates.

Players are starting to get irritated that this submachine gun is the only weapon used to eliminate them. People have taken to all forms of social media to voice their displeasure with how the MP5 has started out in Black Ops Cold War.

The MP5 imbalance in Black Ops Cold War infuriates the community, players take digs at Activision with memes

One Black Ops Cold War player got so upset at the MP5 spamming that he broke the corner of his desk.

Cold war :) i love the mp5 and m16 spam pic.twitter.com/Al34CrGeeL — Bail (@notbailnope) November 17, 2020

Other players have simply taken to creating memes about the situation. The common theme is that MP5 spammers are lesser than those who use just about any other weapon in Black Ops Cold War.

Image via Reddit User NHFkys

It can be considered comical, but it is also quite apparent that people are not fond of Activision and Treyarch as of now. Many people were excited for a new Call of Duty game in the form of Black Ops Cold War. It seems this happens every year, though.

Players jump into the new COD, expecting a balanced and exciting game, only to be turned away by some extreme issue. This year, that issue stems from the MP5.

Treyarch adjusts the MP5

#BlackOpsColdWar update: We've reduced the base effective damage range by 33% and adjusted the initial recoil for Submachine Gun Alpha.



Now get out there and try the other four! 👊 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 18, 2020

The MP5 isn't going anywhere, but Treyarch has at least responded to the backlash with some adjustments. Submachine Gun Alpha is the MP5. Treyarch has confirmed a change in the initial recoil and the damage range.

The damage range effectiveness has been reduced by 33%. Treyarch states this is the base range, therefore any boosts or declines caused by attachments will move from the new starting point.