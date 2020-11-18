Top 5 weapons in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has been out for a few days now, and the community has had some time to try out the various weapons.

So far, some appear to be at the top. It may come as no surprise that there are some dominant classes in Black Ops Cold War, those being assault rifles and tactical rifles.

Though other classes are still viable, some are more competitively viable, or best for winning games.

Most potent weapons in Black Ops Cold War

#5 - M16

Image via Treyarch

The M16 is a classic Call of Duty weapon. In most iterations, including Black Ops Cold War, it's a 3-round burst firearm with some substantial range. This game features a very powerful version of the gun that can 1-burst at almost any range.

The weapon is earned fairly early on, and it's also easy to control the 3-round bursts on the rifle. Its only drawback is really close-quarters fights.

Advertisement

#4 - AUG

Image via Treyarch

Another weapon in the tactical rifle category, the AUG is also a 3-round burst weapon. The tactical rifle class is reserved for burst guns and semi-automatic weapons, with the bursts being dominant.

The AUG is technically more powerful than the M16 in Black Ops Cold War. However, it's harder to use because of the recoil. In the right hands, the AUG can be considered better, but on average, the M16 is easier to use with the same results.

#3 - Krig 6

Image via Treyarch

There are two assault rifles on this list, and they are up for debate at this point in Black Ops Cold War's life. The Krig 6 is the first of the two because it fills the niche of rifles with accuracy and range. Full-auto kills at far ranges are possible with the Krig 6 in a relatively straightforward fashion.

Advertisement

Other weapons can beat the Krig 6 in close quarters, but it will still put up a fight in a viable way. It's a great all-around weapon to use in multiplayer.

#2 - AK-47

Image via Treyarch

The second assault rifle on the list, the AK-47 isn't the all-around weapon that the Krig 6 is, but dominant in medium to close-range encounters in Black Ops Cold War. It's the highest-powered rifle in the class and can easily tear through enemies.

Recoil is high in the AK-47, though, making ranged fights far harder than a Krig 6 or any tactical rifles.

#1 - MP5

Image via Treyarch

One year of MP5 dominance in Call of Duty ends, and yet another begins. The MP5 in Black Ops Cold War is a starting weapon with a ton of potential. It provides mobility, easy kills in close quarters, and can take people out at a distance.

Advertisement

The fact that so many people are running around with the early weapon may make it seem better, but it doesn't change what the SMG is capable of.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and what may seem the best for one may not be so for another.