Assault rifles are the staple weapon of nearly any shooter and they shine in Black Ops Cold War.

Not to be confused with tactical rifles, assault rifles are of a different class in Black Ops Cold War. There are many to choose from, but only one can truly be named the best of the bunch. It seems the KRIG-6 has quickly taken that top spot. Players are absolutely loving it compared to any of the other Black Ops Cold War assault rifles.

The Krig 6 is the way to go 😍 #ColdWar — OneHand (@KylertheOneHand) November 14, 2020

The best assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War

KRIG-6

The KRIG-6 stands out based on the weapon's base capabilities that are only enhanced with a variety of attachments. It is one of the more versatile weapons in Black Ops Cold War. It can handle several different situations rather than being a one-trick pony. There is no range in which the KRIG-6 cannot excel. It has power. It has precision.

The KRIG-6 is easily controllable. That is what players should look for in a good weapon. The ability to land shots and put the bullets where they need to go is a necessity. It is, simply put, the most reliable assault rifle in Black Ops Cold War.

Comparisons

Stats wise, it starts as a pretty scary weapon to go up against. Compared to the other assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War, its base damage is only second to the AK-47. It has the highest effective range out of any of the ARs. It even has the second-fastest reload speed.

The recoil is among the best in the category. The hipfire accuracy matches up with the other weapons. It consistently ranks near the best in every weapon stat. Even if it doesn't have the best stats in one spot, the overall outlook of the KRIG-6 shows that the other assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War currently can't hold a candle to it.