Dark Ops challenges are back in Black Ops Cold War with secret challenges available across multiple modes.

Dark Ops challenges are like secret missions within Black Ops Cold War. They are special challenges that do not unlock until players have actually completed them. That means Black Ops Cold War players won't be able to see the requirements for each challenge until they have actually completed the challenge. There are several for the campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer modes. Dark Ops challenges do not count towards completion percentage for those who want to fully unlock everything in Black Ops Cold War.

**Warning - Spoilers for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ahead**

How to unlock the Dark Ops challenges in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Campaign Dark Ops Challenges

Retro Gamer - Unlock All Arcade Machines.

What Do the Numbers Mean? - Decrypt the Floppy Disc in Operation Chaos.

Defiant - Attempt to jump off the bridge to your death in Break on Through.

Anti-Hero - Wipe out all the marked enemies with takedown attacks in Ashes to Ashes.

Cover Your Tracks - Stash away 5 bodies as Belikov during Desperate Measures.

Awkward Chat - Answer both questions correctly in the elevator ride during Desperate Measures.

Multiplayer Dark Ops Challenges

Brutal Killer - Earn a Brutal Medal (25 Killstreak).

Nuclear Killer - Earn a Nuclear Medal.

Back at You - Throw a Frag Grenade back and kill the enemy that threw the grenade at you.

Nuked Out - Earn a Nuclear Medal in Free-For-All without using Scorestreak rewards.

Chain Killer - 7 Rapid Kills

Underwater Ops - While underwater, plant C4 beneath a boat or jetski. Destroy the vehicle and its occupants 5 times.

Zombies Dark Ops Challenges

Social Distancing - Reach Round 20 without getting hit.

Good Enough - Reach Round 20 only using your starting loadout and no upgrades.

Harbinger of Doom - Kill 50 enemies with a single support.

Invincible - Reach Round 30 without going down.

Box Addict - Buy every weapon from the mystery box in a single game.

Armed to the Teeth - Have 2 fully upgraded weapons with Ammo Mods and all 6 perks in one game.

The Anvil - Exfil a game while only using melee attacks.

Checkmate - Play every single trial on Die Maschine in a single game.

Evil Unleashed - Complete the Easter egg.

Another Round? - Reach Round 100.

These are all of the revealed Dark Ops challenges so far in Black Ops Cold War. More are sure to be unlocked and revealed as time goes by.