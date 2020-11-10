Every confirmed weapon in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War already has a good list of confirmed weapons, and there will be even more to use when the game launches.

Within the beta, players have been able to use many of the Black Ops Cold War weapons. Most of them are weapons that have made an appearance in one Call of Duty game or another.

Considering Black Ops Cold War takes place after the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, many weapons will be familiar to fans of the first game.

Given below is a list of the confirmed Black Ops weapons from the beta which will continue to be updated as weapons are confirmed.

Black Ops Cold War weapons

Many Black Ops Cold War weapons will be familiar to fans of the first game (Image Credit: Activision)

Each section of weapons will have the list of confirmed Black Ops Cold War weapons so far, accompanied by a description of the class from the Call of Duty website itself. The list of Black Ops Cold War weapon confirmations is as follows:

Primary Black Ops Cold War Weapons

Assault Rifles

"Across the board, an assault rifle will have relatively balanced statistics, making it a great baseline for comparison against other primary weapon categories. With the right attachments, assault rifles can be customized to excel in close quarters or at a distance."

XM4

AK-47

Krig 6

QBZ- 83

Submachine Guns

"Typically, SMGs offer more speed and mobility than assault rifles, mainly due to their minor effect on movement, quicker aim down sight speed, and smaller hipfire spread. They also typically come with four magazines instead of an assault rifle’s standard three, as they will be expended quicker on average."

Milano 821

AK-74u

MP5

KSP 45

Tactical Rifles

"Tactical rifles are more similar to assault rifles in their design but have one key difference: unlike their fully-auto brethren, these rifles have burst or semi auto fire, meaning each pull of the trigger sends out only a few bullets or a single round rather than outputting sustained fire."

M16

Type 63

Light Machine Guns

"On paper, they have the best ammo stat on average out of the four categories, with highest capacity magazines by default and through attachments. In practice, these weapons are superb in outputting suppressing fire at all ranges and dealing damage to enemy vehicles and Scorestreaks."

RPD

Stoner 63

Sniper Rifles

"Out of every weapon in the game, sniper rifles are best in class when it comes to firepower due to their sheer damage and range statistics. They are capable of dealing one-shot eliminations at impressive ranges and will be deadly in the right hands."

LW3 - Tundra

Pellington 703

Secondary Black Ops Cold War Weapons

Shotguns

"Shotguns are more effective against enemy Operators at close range, using shells instead of bullets. A typical weapon fires a single projectile forward, and a shotgun sends a burst of smaller pellets out towards its target. Due to pellet spread, shotguns have the shortest effective range out of all weapon classes but deal the most damage within only a half-dozen meters."

Gallo SA12

Hauer 77

Pistols

"Pistols are among the most versatile secondary weapons in the field given their lightweight design. Much like an SMG, which chambers similar-sized ammunition, a pistol’s effective range usually spans out to about 20 meters, and has a high rate of fire compared to other weaponry."

1911

Diamatti

Magnum

Launchers

"This secondary weapon category isn’t built for accuracy. Rather, the Launcher class, a collection of tools that fire explosive rounds, are best used against enemy equipment, vehicles, or Scorestreaks. Alternatively, you can free-fire certain launchers at groups of enemies with explosive results."

Cigma-2

RPG-7

Melee

"Melee weapons are non-projectile weapons that eliminate enemies with one hit in extremely close ranges."

Knife

This list will continue to be updated as Black Ops Cold War weapons are confirmed with the launch of the game. There have been some supposed leaks of Black Ops Cold War weapons but there has been nothing concrete yet.