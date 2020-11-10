How will Black Ops Cold War weapons work with COD: Warzone?

The integration of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War with COD: Warzone has many fans wondering exactly how things will work.

The biggest news for COD: Warzone coming out of the release of Black Ops Cold War is that its weapons will be available at launch. The Message of the Day found on the COD: Warzone menu states that as of 13th November, the battle royale mode will have its biggest arsenal ever.

Weapons from both Call of Duty games will be available to use in the confines of Verdansk.

Per a new message of the day in Warzone, all Black Ops Cold War weapons are expected to be in Warzone on Nov. 13. It’s not clear how exactly the weapons will be integrated, since progression isn’t sync’d until Dec. 10. pic.twitter.com/3Aiaw5hCrF — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 8, 2020

Looking at Black Ops Cold War weapons' integration with COD: Warzone

Season One of Black Ops Cold War is not expected to begin until December. This was assumed to be for any integration with COD: Warzone, as well. However, that apparently is not the case.

The wording of the Message of the Day has raised some questions. It states that any weapons "unlocked" in both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare can be used in COD: Warzone.

BREAKING: Black Ops Cold War ROADMAP



Nuketown coming Nov 24!!



Season One December 10!! pic.twitter.com/P65vQUsdp5 — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) November 5, 2020

This could very well mean that players will need to own Black Ops Cold War to obtain any of its weapons within COD: Warzone. With the first season not beginning for some time, it can be assumed that the map won't change too drastically, and floor loot weapons will not be from the Black Ops Cold War roster of guns.

When the first season of Black Ops Cold War begins, player levels will be reset in Modern Warfare and COD: Warzone. According to Activision, in a Call of Duty blog post, all unlockables will remain intact, but the XP and rank will reset, which will be to the player's current Black Ops Cold War level.

📈 Player progression

🔫 Weapon progression

💪 Operator selection

⚔️ Battle Pass integration

🛒 Store access



Discover how #Warzone will support both #BlackOpsColdWar and #ModernWarfare in Season One and beyond.



Intel: https://t.co/T5lGZMulUT pic.twitter.com/cXoXbiCvWx — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

Weapons will not be transferable across Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. The plan, however, is to keep every MW weapon and add every future BOCW weapon into COD: Warzone.

Firearm progression will then take place across two titles. The weapon will level up in COD: Warzone and then either MW or BOCW, depending on the game it originated from.