Top 5 weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone (Image Credits: Activision)
Arnab Baidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 01 Nov 2020, 20:15 IST
Feature
Call of Duty: Warzone recently got updated with the Halloween patch to include new features and improvements. Meanwhile, some guns have also been nerfed in the new season, bringing a new meta to the game. Considering the same, players are changing their gun loadouts according to the new meta to get the upper hand over enemies.

Sniper flicks and close-range shotgun knocks are the most popular tactics used in Call of Duty: Warzone. Now, you can find a variety of guns across the map, but a weapon with the best loadout is a must to melt opponents and increase your chances of winning the match.

Best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone after Halloween patch

Image Credits: Activision
Although weapon selection is a personal choice, we have listed the top five weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone that are quite popular in the community:

#5 PKM

Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: <40m
  • RPM: 750
  • Magazine: 100

It must be shocking to see the PKM in the list, but it is the best LMG you can find in Call of Duty: Warzone. With 100 rounds of bullets, you are capable of wiping a full squad without worrying about reloading. The only downside of this gun is its high reloading time, which is 7.900s.

#4 MP5

Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone
  • Damage: 34
  • Range: <10m
  • RPM: 800
  • Magazine: 30

The MP5 is one of the most agile SMGs, making it a powerful weapon for close and mid-range fights, and it is quite popular among Warzone players. Additionally, the gun’s recoil is easy to control, even for beginners. Whether using hip fire or aim-down sight (ADS), this gun won’t disappoint you.

Also read: Call Of Duty - Warzone is a new free to play battle royale by Activision

#3 M4A1

Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: <30m
  • RPM: 800
  • Magazine: 30

It’s not a shocker that the M4A1 is in our list of top weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. This is because ever since the game’s release, it has been one of the favorite guns, mainly due to its mid and long-range spray capabilities with easy recoil control and stability. Also, the firearm hasn’t changed much since its initial release.

#2 CR-56 AMAX

Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone
  • Damage: 42
  • Range: <24m
  • RPM: 620
  • Magazine: 30

CR-56 AMAX is undoubtedly one of the best guns in the game because of its high damage rate over both the mid and long-range fights. The only thing to consider before picking up this weapon is that its recoil is quite tricky to handle, but once you master its pattern, it's one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

#1 KILO 141

Image Credits: Call of Duty Warzone
  • Damage: 28
  • Range: <31m
  • RPM: 750
  • Magazine: 30

This is no shocker that the KILO 141 is on top of the list of best guns in the game at the moment, which is evident from the fact that even the pro players are keeping it as their primary loadout while entering a match. This weapon is the best in all the sections, whether it's mobility, range or recoil, making it the best to pick in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Also read: Top five rarest blueprints in COD: Warzone Season 6

Note: The weapons mentioned in this copy are the writer's personal views, and the choice of weapon guns in this game depends on the player's personal preference.

Published 01 Nov 2020, 20:15 IST
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
