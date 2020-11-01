Top 5 weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone recently got updated with the Halloween patch to include new features and improvements. Meanwhile, some guns have also been nerfed in the new season, bringing a new meta to the game. Considering the same, players are changing their gun loadouts according to the new meta to get the upper hand over enemies.

Sniper flicks and close-range shotgun knocks are the most popular tactics used in Call of Duty: Warzone. Now, you can find a variety of guns across the map, but a weapon with the best loadout is a must to melt opponents and increase your chances of winning the match.

Best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone after Halloween patch

Although weapon selection is a personal choice, we have listed the top five weapons to use in Call of Duty: Warzone that are quite popular in the community:

#5 PKM

Damage: 34

34 Range: <40m

<40m RPM: 750

750 Magazine: 100

It must be shocking to see the PKM in the list, but it is the best LMG you can find in Call of Duty: Warzone. With 100 rounds of bullets, you are capable of wiping a full squad without worrying about reloading. The only downside of this gun is its high reloading time, which is 7.900s.

#4 MP5

Damage: 34

34 Range: <10m

<10m RPM: 800

800 Magazine: 30

The MP5 is one of the most agile SMGs, making it a powerful weapon for close and mid-range fights, and it is quite popular among Warzone players. Additionally, the gun’s recoil is easy to control, even for beginners. Whether using hip fire or aim-down sight (ADS), this gun won’t disappoint you.

#3 M4A1

Damage: 28

28 Range: <30m

<30m RPM: 800

800 Magazine: 30

It’s not a shocker that the M4A1 is in our list of top weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. This is because ever since the game’s release, it has been one of the favorite guns, mainly due to its mid and long-range spray capabilities with easy recoil control and stability. Also, the firearm hasn’t changed much since its initial release.

#2 CR-56 AMAX

Damage: 42

42 Range: <24m

<24m RPM: 620

620 Magazine: 30

CR-56 AMAX is undoubtedly one of the best guns in the game because of its high damage rate over both the mid and long-range fights. The only thing to consider before picking up this weapon is that its recoil is quite tricky to handle, but once you master its pattern, it's one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone.

#1 KILO 141

Damage: 28

28 Range: <31m

<31m RPM: 750

750 Magazine: 30

This is no shocker that the KILO 141 is on top of the list of best guns in the game at the moment, which is evident from the fact that even the pro players are keeping it as their primary loadout while entering a match. This weapon is the best in all the sections, whether it's mobility, range or recoil, making it the best to pick in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Note: The weapons mentioned in this copy are the writer's personal views, and the choice of weapon guns in this game depends on the player's personal preference.