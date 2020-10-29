COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone receive new updates

Infinity Ward and Activision have released yet another update to their COD titles. Modern Warfare and Warzone have been constantly updated since their releases, as COD fans get new content, bug fixes, and balance changes quite frequently. This time around, COD: MW and Warzone has received a playlist update, and an overall patch to fix a few things.

COD: Modern Warfare and Warzone updates

Playlist update

The playlist update went live first. This is not common, as Infinity Ward loves to switch up the COD playlists. The update was shipped across all platforms and saw both MW and Warzone receive new modes and changes. Modern Warfare received a Snipers Only team deathmatch mode, and removed the Zombie Royale button, leaving it accessible only in Warzone. Warzone saw Juggourdnaut Royale get removed and Halloween BR Solos switch to BR Monster Quads. Not just that, COD: Warzone added Plunder: Quads to the currently active game modes.

Today’s playlist update is now live across all platforms!#ModernWarfare

- Removed Zombie Royale button (still accessible via Warzone menu)

- Added Snipers Only (TDM)#Warzone

- Halloween BR Solos is now BR Monster Quads

- Removed Juggourdnaut Royale

- Added Plunder: Quads — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2020

Patch update

This COD patch was pretty small compared to other updates that the game has received. It sees some general fixes and a weapon tweak.

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where the code for Bunker 3 wasn’t functioning as intended

Fix for an issue with the Riot Shield that would only occur when players obtained the pumpkin head after getting 3+ kills (pumpkin heads are back on!)

Fix for an exploit in Zombie Royale

Temporarily removing the Durable Gas Masks from Warzone

Removing Snipers Only (TDM) while we fix a bug. We'll be replacing this mode with Gunfight - Snipers Only (3v3)

WEAPONS:

JAK-12:

Reduced movement and ADS speed on JAK-12 Drum Mags

Reduced rate of fire on JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo

Updating the JAK-12 FRAG-12 ammo description to say ‘slugs’

A small patch is now available across all platforms! This includes a few bug fixes, playlist update changes, and tuning for the JAK-12. Click the link for notes! https://t.co/keHyb0GCRM — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2020

As seen in the patch notes, the previously mentioned Snipers Only mode was removed while a bug was fixed. Instead, the classic COD Gunfight mode was put in its place, with a 3v3 Snipers Only twist. It is good to see Infinity Ward stay on top of COD: MW and Warzone, even with Black Ops Cold War on the horizon.